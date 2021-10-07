Activities Day 2021

Many Sun Lakes residents packed the Main Clubhouse Ballroom on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 25 for Activities Day sponsored by the Recreation Department.
The annual event is normally held in January of each calendar year, but this year’s event was pushed into September because of the pandemic.
The community event spotlights the many clubs, groups, activities and committees that are available for residents to participate in.
This year 39 Clubs and Groups along with three Sun Lakes Advisory Committees were there to provide information to those who attended this popular event.
Sun Lakes is a very active community and has many activities for its residents which were well represented by the many clubs and organizations that cover a wide variety of interests, hobbies and sports.
Golf, tennis, gardening, cooking, knitting, scrapbooking, music, dance, social clubs and support groups were just some of the activities that residents could get information about and join at the event.
In addition to the information tables, there were also on-stage performances by the Sun Lakes Tap Dance Group, the Mukua Hula Hawaiian Dancers and the Belly Dance and Hawaiian Dancers from the International Dancers of Sun Lakes.
Participants at this year’s event included: The Chorale of Sun Lakes, Sun Lakes Playhouse, Bereavement Support, Friendship Club, The International Dancers of Sun Lakes, Tap Dance Group, Sun Lakes Follies, Ping Pong Group, Lady 9’ers Golf Club, Scrapbooking Group, Computer Club, Investment Discussion Group, Garden Club, RV Club, TOPS, Pinochle Group, Sew What Club, Yiddish Culture Club, Friends of Bocce, EPAP Animal Rescue Group, Caregivers Support Group, The Young at Heart Club, Tennis Club, Men’s Executive Golf Club, Couples Golf, POP Tennis, Mexican Train, Sun Lakes Art League, Cruzin’ Cronies Group, Sun Lakes Knitters, Wine Club, International Culture Club, Stardust Dancers, Games People Play, 80’s Plus Social Club, Makua Hula Hawaiian Dancers, Ladies Executive Golf Club, Happy Cookers, Women’s Golf Club, Bingo Advisory Committee, Lifestyles Magazine Committee and the Restaurant and Lounge Committee.
Recreation Director, Kara Lukasik was on-hand to welcome everyone, answer questions, and oversee all of the activities during the event.
The event provided new residents with the opportunity to meet others in the community who share similar interests and for all residents to learn about new clubs and groups that have formed over the past year and a half.
If you missed Activities Day, information about the many clubs and activities that are available at Sun Lakes can be found each month’s issue of Lifestyles Magazine.
