A work of heart in Sun Lakes

Bill Casaga’s pride and joy, besides his wife Beverly, is a giant sunflower that dominates his garden. It grew from a seed he planted in his garden, alongside other fruits and vegetables.
“I sit in the kitchen,” he said, “and admire it every time I look out the window.”
Bill’s sunflower joins a peach tree, some mums, three different varieties of tomatoes, cantaloupe, radishes, carrots, onions, and peppers that flourish in his garden.
He even grew large potatoes just by planting the “eyes” of one little spud.
The Casagas moved to Sun Lakes 20 years ago.
“I’ve always loved gardening,” said Bill. “We lived in an area in San Bernardino where just about anything could grow, so I just kept on planting things when we moved here.”
If you have a garden you’d like to brag about, contact Linda Vieira at lvieira@eltree.com.
