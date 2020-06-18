I figured something out this morning. Something that has had me wondering for awhile now. I finally realized how I could have possibly added two additional pounds to my frame over the past three months.
It’s my hair. When you are not able to get a haircut in that length of time, the extra weight must go somewhere.
When I am finally able to get a trim, it will be such a relief to get out of my big shorts and back into my normal shorts.
Speaking of which, we all probably have clothes in our closets that are not the right size for our current bodies.
Some things are too small, some are too big. And yet we hang on to all of them, just in case.
For me, I’m happy I hung on to those two pair of, let’s call them more comfy shorts.
Which brings me to the diet and exercise regimen that I have started 12 times (12 being the number of weeks in quarantine).
For some reason, it really isn’t any fun when you don’t have the excuse to fall back on that there isn’t enough time.
These days, time is about all I do have.
Since I can’t go shopping like I used to, you know, the kind where you need nothing but you go to your favorite stores and browse, because you might just find something you can’t live without, I have replaced that activity with sitting on my chair and finding stuff to order online.
It is so much easier to shop that way.
The bonus to this new shopping method is that you then have the anticipation of the arrival of packages!
Today, I finally did get the long-needed haircut. I feel more like my old self, my hair now has a style and a shape, and I have a new appreciation for the talents of my stylist. It’s the little things that make us happy throughout life, right?
And while in the neighborhood, I visited one of my favorite shops in Redlands and browsed around.
This is one of the activities I have really missed.
Even though I still wear a mask, just being able to go to different places without any express purpose in mind, is part of my joy in life.
Okay, so the masks.
I now know that I need a different mask for the hair salon and everywhere else.
I had just come from getting my hair cut and went straight to a gift shop to browse.
When I first arrived in the store, for some reason I exhaled deeply within my mask, and next thing I knew, I had a tiny piece of hair in my eye. Who would have thought that was something to watch out for?
One day not long ago, I recalled a memory from the past, shortly after I lost my husband. When life-changing events happen, I think it’s common for many of us to contemplate relocating to a different area.
We might consider moving closer to our kids, or maybe back to our old neighborhood, or elsewhere.
That idea crossed my mind.
We lived in Santa Clarita for 40 years and had many friends there. Everything was familiar to me.
It would be like going home again. Or would it? You can’t go home again. It is never the same.
Fortunately, I decided to stay in Sun Lakes and I’m so happy I did.
How did I get to that realization? The housing prices had skyrocketed.
I could not even afford to buy my $20,000 starter home anymore, which had escalated to the $500,000 range.
My dear friends with whom we traveled, played tennis and did many other activities for so many years, are no longer those same people.
All those with whom we played tennis either no longer play or are no longer in good health.
Since my husband was the social component of our twosome, I would not be one to seek out new friends to play tennis with, or golf with, or do anything with.
Even though several of my friends are still there, I started to wonder just how often we’d get together.
The lives of all of us tend to evolve into other areas and we develop new and different interests.
Sun Lakes has a built-in social life.
You barely need to step outside your house to meet people and become active.
I recall when first moving here, every time we’d venture up to the clubhouse, we’d run into people we knew, and a party would break out.
It’s the perfect place to be, especially if you are alone.
I’m happy I realized that before I made any kind of a change.
As we all know, this community is so friendly, and everyone is always more than willing to give a helping hand.
That is not common in other, more public communities. This is the best place to be for so many reasons.
Working at Sun Lakes Realty for several years, I saw people come and go.
They lived here, their life circumstances changed, they immediately left and headed to be near their kids or elsewhere.
I saw many of those same people return to Sun Lakes after just a few months when it didn’t work out for them.
Be sure of what you are trying to achieve if thinking of leaving Sun Lakes.
For me, it’s a tough act to follow and everything I need is right here.
Finally, I would like to take a moment to thank all the wonderful people who have commented on my articles, by either calling, texting, or telling me in person how much they appreciate what I have been writing.
I have heard from complete strangers, from women who have either just recently been widowed or have been widowed for a while, and from close friends who have just enjoyed reading what I have written.
This honestly makes me feel so good and so happy.
It takes a certain amount of effort to actually pick up the phone and make a call to someone you don’t know, just to tell them how much you enjoyed what they did.
Thank you to all of you, and Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!
