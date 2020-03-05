Time. How do we spend time when we are by ourselves?
Some of us crave this, some of us run from it.
According to The Dalai Lama, the purpose of our lives is to be happy.
What that says to me is that I’d better find something that gives me joy and spend my days appreciating the time I have, doing things I love.
When I was younger and raising my family, there was much to do all the time.
Things to take care of, to worry about, problems to solve, and on and on.
Back then, I loved to paint, and I soon noticed that whenever I was immersed in my painting, I thought of nothing else but my little project I was working on. It was so relaxing and satisfying and any worries or difficulties I had were pushed out of my head.
I believe any time you are working with your hands, it has a tremendous beneficial effect on your well-being. It still rings true today.
The painting I used to love to do has been replaced with sewing. There is a story I enjoy telling about the transition that took place from the years I was married to now living a solo life.
Maybe six weeks before I lost my husband, I signed up for a quilting class.
I was never a quilter, but I did love to sew.
I thought by taking the quilting class, I could learn some valuable tips and tricks that would be advantageous to my sewing.
The class wasn’t due to start for about a month.
During that interim, my dear husband suddenly passed away. When the time came for the class to start, I welcomed it because it gave me something to look forward to every week and I would be learning a new skill at the same time.
The class was fun but included a lot of homework each week. We were to have certain parts of the quilt completed before the following class, so that we could proceed to the next step. That homework was so time consuming. I spent hours at a time working on my quilt.
One day I realized that if I were still married, the time spent working on that quilt would have been time taken away from the together time Ron and I used to enjoy.
It wouldn’t have been as easy to complete the necessary weekly homework.
At the end of the 6 weeks of classes, I told my instructor about Ron’s passing and how her class helped me through those first couple months. Her response was something I will always remember.
She said, “God works in mysterious ways.”
I have a couple friends who really are not content being alone. They seem to not know what to do with themselves.
Thankfully, I am not one of those people. I have so many projects and ideas swirling around in my head, I’m quite sure there is not enough time left in my life to get to them all.
I know several single gals who do a great deal of traveling, which is always an option if you have the means and wherewithal to do so.
We are each diverse individuals and process things in different ways.
We must carry on with what works for us.
It is not a one size fits all. What I have found is that each of us must find what brings us joy, personally. What exactly makes us happy? Once you identify those things, follow up. Even if it is something you have never done, start.
You now have more time than you used to, so take advantage of that.
Turn that into a positive.
I love to decorate and re-decorate my home.
Moving things around, is ongoing. If you ask some of my friends, they will tell you the furniture is never in the same place as it was the last time they visited. I find it inspiring to have a change of scenery in the house.
If you enjoy reading, you know how relaxing that can be. Books are a means of traveling and visiting other parts of the world without spending any money. It is easy to get lost in a great book.
I’ve seen many widows and otherwise single ladies and gents out there who are quite proficient at tackling most anything.
There are women who still have their husbands, but they are so capable.
I am not one of those ladies and I’m rather jealous of them. When it comes to cars, I am completely lost.
For me, I must seek help with the things I can’t do or am afraid to attempt. .
Don’t feel you have to learn how to do everything because it will make you crazy and you will just end up feeling like a failure.
On the other hand, there are things you will learn how to do that you never did before and you will be euphoric for a few days over your accomplishment.
The biggest time consumer and something I think I can safely say we all need to do is purge.
Go through every drawer, cabinet, closet, nook and cranny in your house and garage.
Get rid of all those things you never use, don’t like, or forgot you had, and clear out some new real estate for yourself.
You can spread out and breathe better with less stuff.
I know it can seem overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be if you literally tackle just one drawer at a time. It will eventually get done. You have the time, spend it making a positive difference for yourself.
What I did when I started the grand purge of my house was to make a giant spreadsheet. That’s just how I am. If I can get it down on paper, I feel more organized.
I need something I can check off. I started with the easiest areas for me, the bathroom cabinets. And when you start with all the easy areas first, you get a feeling of accomplishment because you’ve made progress right away.
I don’t know how long ago I started my own personal purge but I’m by no means finished.
