I had an epiphany — Where this came from, I haven’t a clue, but I thought to write an article for Sun Lakes Life about the lives of us widows: the changes, the challenges, the hurdles to get over, and how I personally have dealt with some of those issues that suddenly single humans encounter.
I hope to make this a very upbeat and encouraging article, and not at all dismal. It seems to me this article can be very pertinent, considering the environment in which we live.
I never in my life thought the word widow would be in my vocabulary.
My husband Ron and I were married just shy of 49 years when he suddenly passed away.
We had just planned on what we would do for our 50th anniversary — We talked about going back to Maui.
It seems like things around the house started wearing out or falling apart almost immediately after he passed.
The smoke detector started beeping.
The cord on my sliding door window shade broke.
My golf cart batteries would no longer charge. The fix engine light came on in my car.
All the things husbands do for us that we take for granted became my responsibilities.
And you guys out there who have lost your wives, I know there are things they always took care of that you are now having to learn how to do.
Or maybe you always knew how, but it was just easier to let them take care of those household tasks.
My two sons were and are helpful but neither is geographically accessible.
That meant I either had to hire everything done or learn how to do things myself.
Let me tell you, it is very empowering to do a ‘search and rescue’ mission: search out online, learn, then fix.
The one dilemma I had early on that I was able to overcome, which I am most proud of, was when my golf cart batteries would not charge at all.
They had been dead too long and the charger needs to be able to recognize some sort of tiny charge to work.
At the price of batteries, I was determined to find out what I could do to fix this.
I went to my new best friend — YouTube — and after watching a video I was able to figure it all out.
All I needed was a car charger, which I knew Ron had somewhere in the garage.
The next hurdle was to find it.
On the flip side of this is that you will encounter things you cannot do yourself.
Things that you try to do but fail. Ron always took care of the yard.
We never had a gardener.
He liked doing it himself.
So, the first time my lawn needed mowing, I thought, I can do this.
I used to mow my lawn all the time.
Of course, I was in my twenties, but what’s the big deal?
We had a power mower, how hard could it be?
I thought those things kind of drove themselves.
I mowed the lawn once. The next week, I hired a gardener.
I also noticed weeds started growing in the seams of my patio.
I thought, that’s weird. They’ve never grown there before.
Then it dawned on me. The reason I never saw them before is that Ron was pulling them out all the time.
I wasn’t aware that was even a thing that needed doing.
My point of all this is you can do this.
You can get through these tough and challenging times.
With the help of your friends, handymen, and YouTube, we have many resources.
I have the benefit of having nearly six years of widowhood under my belt.
It certainly wasn’t easy the first year or two.
There are so many changes that take place in your life, not many are good changes and not ones you would choose to make.
But you sink or swim, as we often hear.
Next time: How to fill your days.
