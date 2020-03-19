Anniversaries. When I looked up that word in the Thesaurus on my phone, the first 6 synonyms that appeared were all words relating to joy, celebration, festivities and the like.
It seems odd and rather unfitting to say something like today is the anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor.
I keep trying to come up with a better word for marking the day that bad things happen.
I refer to this word because I just passed that day recently; the observance of the day I became widowed.
It is hardly a celebration, but it has gotten much easier in recent years.
I don’t really dwell on it and I do go about my normal activities.
This year, it fell on a Monday and because of what I usually do on Monday’s, it was a fun day.
Something happened this year, the day before the so-called anniversary.
I got a text from a dear, longtime friend from my old neighborhood.
When I used to live in Santa Clarita, we spent a great deal of time with her and her husband, traveling together many times.
She told me she was having surgery the next day. I asked her what kind of surgery.
She has breast cancer. I was devastated, as I knew nothing of this. We stay in touch but evidently, not close enough.
I was so troubled by this news. All the wonderful memories of our times together flooded back to me.
I told her I’d say lots of prayers for her and that everything would be okay. She was not aware of what date it was in my world, as she naturally had a few other things on her mind.
I was so saddened by her news and it occupied my mind the rest of the night and in fact, was the first thing I thought of the next morning when I awakened. There goes God, being mysterious again.
Getting to this point of feeling more accustomed to my situation didn’t happen overnight, nor was it easy. There are struggles almost every day, but especially in the first couple years. All I know is I have come this far and I’m still in one piece.
Soon after I lost my husband, I knew I had to change my routine. I could no longer get up in the morning, go get my coffee and take it in the family room, where Ron and I would sit, usually before dawn, and slowly wake up. What was I to do? Go sit by myself in the dark? So, I began by getting my coffee and returning to bed and turning on the news.
Unbeknownst to me, this turned out to be a healing process.
There was always so much sadness being reported, tragedies people were going through all around the globe, that I began to realize I was not alone with my grief.
People everywhere were dealing with loss, heartbreaks, and disasters.
One might think that would be depressing to hear of all the bad and sad news, but it made me realize I was not alone in my loss.
There were and always are others dealing with life’s difficulties. I don’t think there are too many of us who fly through life unscathed.
I think a change in routine is a good idea. Create new little rituals that you do every day. It gives you a different way to look at your day, and things to look forward to.
I remember wanting to constantly replace certain pieces of furniture or add new pieces so that the look in a particular room was different.
I wondered why I had this urge to change everything all the time.
I have concluded it must have something to do with trying to make things different from the way they were, a rejuvenation of sorts. What new ritual will you start to incorporate into your days?
