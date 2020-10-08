I would like to dedicate this article to my dear friend, Sharon Mills, who recently lost her husband. I feel very close to Sharon and I knew her late husband, Ken, as well. In fact, she and Ken were among the first friends we made when moving to Sun Lakes.
I know that Ken had many friends here, through golf, and the pool room. When Ken became too ill to continue to do the things he enjoyed so much, several of his buddies from the pool group went to visit him at his home. Sharon told me he was quite touched by that and was so appreciative of the guys dropping in to see him.
My first encounter with Sharon was through tennis back in 2008. I met Sharon over the phone all those years ago, as she was looking for a sub for tennis. We eventually met in person and became friends, and we have continued to celebrate each other’s birthdays year after year.
Sharon and I have traveled together several times. She is the one who introduced me to Sedona, a beautiful place I had never been to before. Such a memorable and fun trip, as Sharon acted as tour guide. She had been there before, more than once, so knew right where to stay and all the attractions we should visit.
When we made this trip in July of 2015, I was a relatively new widow, so Sharon provided a great deal of moral support and understanding. She had a strong shoulder to lean on. And lean on it, I did. Along with the Pink Jeep Tour, a visit to the Chapel of the Holy Cross, and numerous shopping excursions, we would sit out by the pool at our motel every evening and drink wine and eat cheese and crackers and solve the world’s problems, along with our own. We laughed together, we cried together, and we listened to each other.
One evening, we began our poolside ritual, unable to decide where we wanted to go for dinner. Neither of us wanted to go very far, but we needed to eat at some point. I suggested we stay by the pool and dine on cheese and crackers, which were very handy in our room. Sharon did not like that idea. No, we need a decent meal, she suggested. Yes, you are probably right. But where? More wine. Fast food? Call for a pizza? Still we couldn’t decide. Nothing was sounding good. More wine. Finally, out of nowhere, Sharon said, “How much cheese did you say you had?” At that moment, that was the funniest thing in the world.
Six months later in January of 2016, we got on the road again. This time we were headed for Las Vegas, which was an annual trip my husband and I used to take, to join our long-time friends for the football playoffs. It had always been so much fun to go there and meet up with our pals, as we all stayed at the same place, year after year. I hadn’t made that trip the year before, as I just wasn’t ready to jump back into that traditional journey. As I thought about going, I knew Sharon would fit into that crowd easily and it would be fun. What a time we had. The Fremont Street experience was just that. A super fun and crazy experience! In case you haven’t noticed, Sharon does not shy away from craziness.
It is a wonderful thing when you have someone you feel comfortable being around, with whom you are on the same page, and you can support each other during times of crises. Sharon is that someone for me. I want to be that someone now, for her.
June of 2017 was when we decided to trek down to San Diego. We wanted to go somewhere that wasn’t too far. Again, we made reservations but weren’t positive where exactly we wanted to stay. On the beach, of course, but which motel? I cannot recall how we ended up where we did, but it was an ideal location, as we were on the beach and right next door to a great restaurant within walking distance. We ended up getting there way too early, so had to find somewhere to hang out while we waited for check-in time. Parking was an issue everywhere and we didn’t know where we were going while killing time. Sharon’s mantra was always “you see things you’d otherwise miss if you didn’t get lost once in a while.”
Once checked in and settled, we scouted around the beach, then watched hang gliders from the balcony of our room and scrutinized the goings and comings of various shady-looking characters in the parking lot below our room.
We decided to try the restaurant next door for dinner and what a hit that was. Perfect view of the ocean, great food, and no driving. It was here that we had Moscow Mules, a cocktail I had not had in decades. It was just the perfect drink right then, as it was so refreshing. At some point, I also discovered Ron and I had been at this very restaurant many years ago.
We traveled to downtown San Diego to shop, to lunch, and to get lost a few more times.
It was there that I first discovered Charming Charlie’s, a wonderful shop full of all sorts of things, arranged throughout the store by color. Super fun. We spent a lot of time in this store.
The last time Sharon and I traveled together was in April of 2018, when we went to a favorite destination of mine, Santa Barbara.
Before moving to Sun Lakes, my former home was only 90 minutes from there. Consequently, Ron and I visited Santa Barbara often.
This time it was my turn to be tour guide and Sharon and I booked our reservation well in advance. We even had fun picking out our motel. We had certain parameters that had to be met and we based our choice on the selected motel because they provided free wine and cheese by the pool each evening.
Again, we shopped all over town, we had many wonderful lunches in beautiful restaurants, and laughed our way along the beach.
We visited Brophy Bros. restaurant, which is on the harbor with spectacular views of the boats moored there.
A trip to Santa Barbara is not complete without a bloody mary and a bowl of clam chowder at Brophy’s.
I am lucky to have such a friend in Sharon. She has been a very willing travel companion when I most needed one and I look forward to our next journey together, wherever it may take us. I want to be there for her, as she has been for me. She is small but she is mighty and fierce, believe me.
To you, my friend. I wish you well and I know Ken and Ron are finally able to enjoy another round of golf together.
