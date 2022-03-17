This is the second in a series of articles on the Financial Advisory Committee (FAC). The first dealt with functions of the FAC. This article addresses why Sun Lakes cannot properly function without a Financial Advisory Committee.
The contract between the HOA and First Service Residential places the entire burden of financial integrity on the HOA Board, not the Administration. This means that if there are any financial irregularities, the Board itself is responsible to discover and mitigate them.
Unfortunately, SLCC has no formal financial department to monitor its activities other than the Board Treasurer. That position on the Board requires no minimum qualifications. This situation is a recipe for a perfect financial storm which can be remedied by a fully functional Financial Advisory Committee. However, in the past, Master Boards have disregarded recommendations submitted by the FAC because the FAC was only an “Advisory” committee.
When a Board with ultimate financial responsibility is elected without any financial experience, qualifications, or knowledge, AND is unreceptive to the advice of a FAC, the situation cries out for an emergency remedy.
The history of the relationship between the Board and the FAC has been fraught with differences of opinions, resulting in no progress on issues of major financial import. Consequently it has become difficult to recruit potential members for the FAC. An oft repeated excuse by the Board is that they cannot find qualified candidates.
In our community of 3723 homeowners, there are many well-qualified individuals with significant financial expertise. Most have not stepped forward because of the poor working relationship between the board and the FAC. This is a direct result of the ill-defined role of the FAC that does not clearly identify its responsibilities. This has led to resignations of many past FAC members.
The FAC operates in an advisory manner. It is entirely at the Board’s discretion to accept or reject the FAC’s advice. The Board may not agree with the solutions suggested. Often it hasn't understood or appreciated the research and analysis provided, or it was simply too busy with more urgent issues. In either case, the community has not been well served. There is an acute need to re-define the FAC’s responsibilities so that the Board can effectively fulfill its fiduciary duties to the community.
The next article in this series will offer suggestions for restructuring the FAC to better serve SLCC.
Please participate in a short survey on this issue. You may access it using the following link:
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MN9Z2KQ
Alternatively you may use the following QR code, by pointing your smartphone camera to the image below and then clicking on the link that appears on your phone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.