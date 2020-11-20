A week of golf and new friendships

The Ladybugs Golf Tournament is held each year in October in Fort Mojave, Arizona and this year’s tournament was held on October 28 and 29. Marilyn Tefank, a Sun Lakes resident, had played in the tournament only once before and golfing buddy, Linda Emmerson of Banning, had played the tournament for the past three or four years.
The good friends carefully considered the pros and cons of participating this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and made the decision to play.
Prior to the Ladybugs Tournament, Emmerson, who grew up playing golf with her mother suggested that in addition to playing the tournament in Arizona they extend the trip to include playing at several courses in southern Utah and recruited a number of other ladies to join them for the week-long trip.
Sun Lakes’ residents Nancy Boyle and Carol Feng joined the group as well as Sherri Little and Nan Jin of Beaumont and twin sisters Karen Aquino of Provo, Utah and Sharon Asbury of Redlands.
Tefank and Emmerson left on Oct. 27 and met up with the other players at the Avi Hotel and Casino in Laughlin, Nevada where they stayed for the weekend tournament in Fort Mojave.
At the conclusion of the Ladybugs Tournament the group played the course at Laughlin Ranch in Bullhead City, Arizona before making the four-hour drive to southern Utah.
Southern Utah boasts some of the most beautiful scenery in the United States.
The golf courses the group played had stunning topography featuring red rocks along with landscape designs that were aesthetically-pleasing and added to the course’s natural beauty. Roadrunners, rabbits and Canadian Geese also added to the group’s enjoyment along with the exceptionally nice weather they had for their week of golf.
The golfing aficionados rented a privately owned home at the Arcadia Resort in Santa Clara, Utah which was their base as they played at four different courses that included Sand Hollow Resort and Sky Mountain Golf Course in Hurricane, Utah and Sunbrook Golf Club and The Ledges in St. George. All in all the ladies played golf every day for an entire week.
Tefank, Feng and Boyle are members of the Sun Lakes Women’s Golf Club where Feng is the 2020 Club Champion.
The ladies are also members of the LEG’s Golf Club.
The group made new friendships and shared in the camaraderie of playing some excellent golf while enjoying the natural beauty of the courses in Arizona and Utah on their week-long golf vacation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.