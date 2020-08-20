A very happy cooker

Evon Montague has lived in Sun Lakes for 17 years, and served as Historian for The Happy Cookers Club for the last 5 years.
She has a very interesting history with her family’s restaurants, and continues her own adventures with cooking.
Her grandmother opened a bar in the rugged area near the port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, and her mother opened a restaurant in the adjoining building.
From age 11, Evon went shopping for food supplies along with her father.
She prepared food for the restaurant, washed dishes, and was a waitress, while her father kept the store clean.
“I peeled and cut potatoes for French fries,” she said, “and prepared tripe for menudo, and roasted chili peppers. It was hard, stinky work, but you did what you had to do for your family.”
Very colorful people came into the restaurant after the bar closed at 2 a.m.
“One time,” she recalled, “a man was giving me the wrong kind of attention, and I dumped his order in his lap! At 11 years old, I refused to be intimidated!”
Another memory concerned a robber that her grandmother chased away with a machete.
Evon's mother taught her early on that the best food comes from the best ingredients.
She worked with her family, off and on, until the area was razed and the restaurant was torn down in 1969.
With all that in her past, Evon didn't start cooking until her husband returned from Vietnam, and they moved to El Paso.
“That’s when I taught myself to make tortillas,” she said, “and after we moved back to San Pedro, I started experimenting with fried chicken.”
Evon was a stay-at-home mom until her son started school, and she made all kinds of Mexican dishes that she had watched her mother make for years in the restaurant. Her secret specialty was “lengua,” or beef tongue.
“My husband and son never really knew what they were eating,” she laughed.
Her Mexican dishes were mostly a mixture of whatever she had in the house.
One dish she called a “Poor Peoples’ Meal” that included hamburger, onions, peas, tomato sauce, cheese, and macaroni.
Years ago, Evon cooked at Carol’s Kitchen, using the very same creative method — combining all kinds of ingredients to make something delicious. She’s a very Happy Cooker!
