No matter how hard it may seem to do at this time in our lives, along with being constructive, I think it would be uplifting to make yourself a list of all the things for which you are truly grateful.
We tend to forget the positives when there are seemingly so many negatives.
Don’t just think about it, but rather write it all down on a piece of paper and place it where you will see it and read it every day.
I imagine my list will look similar to yours.
It seems like every time a holiday approaches, my sister and I lament over how things are so different from the way they used to be.
Our families are spread out in many different directions, making it harder and harder to all get together. Our kids have jobs and their own families to take care of. Sadly, our parents are no longer with us.
For many years, there was rarely a holiday that we were not all together at their house in the San Fernando Valley, in Chatsworth.
In the summer of 1967, my sister and her husband purchased a home in a new development north of the San Fernando Valley, now known as Santa Clarita Valley.
Shortly after she moved in, my husband and I went to visit her, and we ended up buying a home on the very next street. We moved into our house in early 1968.
However, we all continued traveling the short distance back to Chatsworth, to spend every Easter, 4th of July, Thanksgiving, and Christmas at my parents’ house. We did that for years.
It was always a wonderful time, having all of us together. Over the years, our families grew. My sister had three kids, I had two.
I am forever grateful that the five cousins grew up together and were able to go from kindergarten through high school, all while living in the same neighborhood.
When I was a child, my dad had a job where he got transferred quite often. Consequently, we moved repeatedly, and in fact I went to two different kindergartens. For my sons to be able to be in one place for so many years was a tremendous joy for me, as well as for them.
A few years later, my parents also bought a home in the same neighborhood, on the street right behind mine. There we all were, a block apart from each other.
So convenient and so wonderful for my parents to have all their grandkids close by.
These days I see far too little of my family, and especially now, during the pandemic.
I must continue to remind myself of all the years I was so blessed to have family close by, creating memories of such fun times.
Thanksgivings at my mom and dad’s house were full of excitement, with the 5 grandkids running all over the house.
Much to my mom’s dismay, a prized crystal scale sitting on her coffee table got broken one time, most likely by an errant pass of a football.
A nerf football, but a football none the less. And yes, in the living room.
Their living room was exceptionally long and the kids saw that as the perfect football field.
A favorite memory that kind of became a tradition with my sister and me took place after our large Thanksgiving meal.
After everyone retired to the other room, my sister and I would stay at the table and lay down across the chairs on each side of the table.
We would stay there and talk underneath the table for a long time, wishing we had our robes to change into.
During these stressful times of 2020, it helps to recall the great holidays we have enjoyed in the past and the memories that came out of those years.
Not every year is going to be perfect.
I recall last Thanksgiving; I was going to travel to my sister’s to celebrate Thanksgiving with her and a few other family members. One of my sons was also planning to attend. The weather turned nasty, and down came the rain. Torrential rain.
That rain turned into snow. I had to tell my sister I wouldn’t be coming, as it was just too dangerous to drive.
I also advised my son to stay home as well. We all stayed put in our own homes and we were safe, and it was fine. I took a lot of videos of the snow coming down here in Banning that day.
It was beautiful. Sometimes we just have to adapt to the circumstances. We need to have a plan B.
As I was thinking about writing this article, I came across a quote that seemed very fitting during these times.
“But in this season it is well to reassert that the hope of mankind rests in faith. As man thinketh, so he is.
Nothing much happens unless you believe in it, and believing there is hope for the world is a way to move toward it.” — Gladys Taber.
Gladys Taber died at the age of 80, 40 years ago.
