Since this COVID 19 pandemic began, getting married in 2020 became full of obstacles for most couples. Diana Smith and Vern James had an interesting experience last month, as they tied the knot on Skype. An accommodating clerk of the Riverside County Court performed the ceremony, which took about an hour, and included an enormous amount of giggling at the absurdity of the situation.
But it worked fabulously!
Under the direction of the clerk, Diana and Vern looked deeply into each other’s eyes, recited their vows, and exchanged rings as they became man and wife.
They’ve planned a honeymoon to Paso Robles this month in their motor home, along with the Sun Lakes RV Club.
Diana was a hospital corpsman in the Navy and the Naval Reserves for a total of 22 years.
In 2016, after successfully overcoming health issues that included a brain tumor, she moved to Sun Lakes to be a caretaker for her mother, Doris Harrison, who passed away in February.
Vern had been a facilities engineer in Silicon Valley, retiring and moving to Sun Lakes in 2010.
Diana is a “lady of the realm” in the Society for Creative Anachronism, a global reenactment group that specializes in chivalry and honor in medieval times (600-1600 CE). Vern, a lover of all things Renaissance, shares her passion, and they participate in events as often as they can.
“Compatibility is everything at this time of our lives,” said Vern. “Life is short, so why not enjoy it!”
Congratulations and best wishes to the happy couple.
