Bon jour Sun Lakes,
On May 18 my husband Bill and I embarked on our first major travel adventure since before the pandemic. The trip was originally scheduled for September 2020 for our 45th anniversary, but COVID canceled that, followed by three more postponements before we departed from LAX for an overnight flight to Paris.
We spent three days in Paris before we boarded our riverboat for a trip to the Normandy region of France and the Beaches of Normandy. In Paris we visited several of the monuments that all tourists see when visiting the City of Lights as well as other city attractions.
After departing Paris we stopped in Giverny, to visit the enchanting gardens and estate of Impressionist painter Claude Monet, the city of Rouen and its historical city center and the Normandy Beaches as well as the American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-mer, France.
On our return trip to Paris we stopped in the picturesque village of Les Andelys where the Chateau Gaillard sets high atop a hill with commanding views of the Seine River. The fortress was built in the 12th century by Richard the Lionheart of England, who was also the Duke of Normandy. Our final stop was in Le Pecq, France where we visited Napoleon’s Chateau de Malmaison.
Watch for my multi-part article coming soon as I take you along on our French adventure.
