A Postwar Ponzi

Just over ten years ago, the financial world was shocked to discover that Bernie Madoff (as in “made off with the money”) had run the current world record Ponzi scheme.
He and his associates had conned his investors out of $50 billion over several decades.
Hopefully, it will be decades before anyone approaches that amount again.
Madoff’s Ponzi was dressed up with fake account balances and investment returns but it was the same old con. Original investors were being paid when they wanted their money with the funds deposited by later clients.
But Bernie was not the first to use such a confidence game.
Charles Ponzi, who often gets credit for inventing the financial manipulation that bears his name, did not actually invent it.
It was probably around in ancient times but the first modern crook to use it was a William Miller who took many of his fellow Long Islanders for more than one million 1899 dollars (worth about $30-35 million today). Miller promised a return of 520% in the stock market.
Unbelievably, so many people that should have known better, fell victim to his pitch.
When some newspaper investigators uncovered his scheme, he was tried, convicted and spent the next ten years in prison. And ever since Madoff was caught, periodically conmen (and women) will be found running schemes with takes in the millions.
One of the strangest Ponzi schemes, however was a unique swindle thattook place in early post-WWII Texas. Not surprisingly, it concerned dealers in used cars, enterprises that are thought to be unethical at best. First, we need to set the stage. Strange to think of it today, some seventy plus years ago, people were lining up to buy any car that US factories could produce.
The European auto plants had been reduced to rubble, as had those in Japan.
No American cars had been produced from early 1942 until very late in 1945.
Cars did not last nearly as long then, often needing to be rebuilt long before 100,000 miles, so there was a very large pent-up demand.
Every new car dealer had a long waiting list and, if after waiting months, your name came up, you had to take whatever had arrived from the factory.
Perhaps you wanted the cheapest Ford coupe but a Mercury convertible arrived when you were first in line, you either paid the much higher price for the Mercury or your name went back to the bottom of the list.
Most people, when given the choice, paid the higher price for the morecostly car, even if they decided they could not afford it. That was because theycould immediately resell it as a used car for more, often much more, that theyhad just paid at the new car dealership.
The used car dealer would then resell the vehicle for considerably more than he had just paid. Thus, our sample Mercury that listed for about $2000, might cost its final owner about $3000.
There was nothing illegal about any of these transactions. Many people, seeing a way to make several of these small profits, signed up at multiple dealers so there was quite a supply of the new “used cars” on lots through out the country.
One of these used car dealers operated a tiny lot in the small town of Hillsboro on the main route from Austin to Dallas.
In early 1946, Ben Butler (not his real name) hit upon a great idea- a Ponzi scheme with a twist.
Butler estimated that this car shortage would go on for years. Experts were then predicting that it might be ten years before Detroit caught up with demand.
So, Butler thought that he had plenty of time for his plan to work.
Ben began to advertise that he could get any new car in 90 days if the buyer gave the entire list price in cash up front.
Naturally, the money flowed in. When a buyer’s 90 days had expired, Butler bought the specified vehicle from another dealer at the necessary inflated price.
The buyer was very satisfied and told his or her friends. The Ponzi pyramid went into high gear.
The Butlers began to live the good life. They bought a small ranch and built a very nice modern house. She shopped at the finest stores in Houston and Dallas.
Everything went very well until 1949 when the auto manufacturers began to catch up as they had taken only three or four years-not ten.
New car dealers now had plenty of stock and would sell at list price if a customer did a little bargaining. Butler’s operation quickly unraveled.
Would be buyers were demanding their money back but there was none left. Both the FBI and the Texas Rangers moved in. Butler was tried for fraud, easily convicted, and spent the next few years in the Texas state prison in Huntsville.
One thing that Butler had in common with Miller, Ponzi, Madoff and the others was that they targeted members of their own social and economic class.
Miller swindled wealthy WASPs, Ponzi gypped poor Italian immigrants, Madoff cheated mainly wealthy Jews while Butler conned white working class Texans. They all proved once again the old adage, “That if it is too good to be true, it probably isn’t.”
