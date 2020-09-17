A patio garden paradise

Every inch of Michele and Bob Walter’s backyard patio is covered with trees, plants, and entertainment areas that make their home a paradise. From the built-in barbecue center, tables and seating arrangements, to the fruit trees and herb garden, the couple’s love of entertaining friends shines through.
“It’s our paradise,” said Michele, who oversees and tends to the garden. “We’re out here every night, enjoying a glass of wine as we watch the sun go down.”
The entrance walkway is flanked with planters and statues leading to the front door, and inside the house is graced with more plants, gorgeous rock displays, and antiques that are all Michele’s passions. However, it’s the magnificent brick-laid backyard patio that takes a person’s breath away.
A few trees had already been planted when the couple moved to Sun Lakes from San Bernardino 17 years ago. Under Michele’s guidance, the garden paradise now includes fruit trees, including grapefruit, lemon, lime, fig, avocado, and passion fruit, which draws hundreds of Monarch butterflies each year.
In every visible direction are planters brimming with multi-colored portulaca, hibiscus, dahlias, zinnias, pony palms, succulents, pink/yellow/orange Black-eyed Susans, 14 rose bushes, and more.
There are pots of tomatoes, peppers, coleus, angel wings, lipstick plants, elephant ears, tibouchina, and an herb garden.
Besides the flora in gorgeous planters and pots, dominating the entertainment area is a stone fire pit and a magnificent waterfall, surrounded by several seating areas, dozens of statues, hanging bird feeders, standing tiki lights, and strings of lights over everything.
“At night, the area is lit up like Disneyland,” said Michele proudly, “and we love to entertain out here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.