Georgia Sobiech’s home on Singing Hills Dr. is capturing a lot of attention these days.

Once in a lifetime event

Georgia Sobiech’s agave plant towers next to her house.

She has an agave plant that has flowered for the first time ever in the 15 years that she has had it.

“The plant was in a big pot outside our front door for about 10 years,” she explains. “It was about three feet tall.”

Then about four or five years ago, she says she moved it to the front yard and it really began to grow quite large.

The flowering stalk started appeared six months ago and grew pretty quickly to what it is now.

Agaves take many years to mature and will flower only once.

They are sometimes referred to as the century plant for this reason.

Sadly, for most varieties, it signals the end of their life span.

Sobiech, who has lived in Sun Lakes for 19 years will soon be moving to her new home in London, Ontario Canada to be near family and friends.

So perhaps, it is the agave’s way of saying farewell!

