A new year and a new decade

Sun Lakes’ residents and their guests filled the Main Clubhouse on New Year’s Eve to welcome in the new year and a new decade.

The Ballroom was decorated for the festive evening in black and white and accented with splashes of gold throughout the room, the numerals “2020” were also showcased in gold in the center of the stage.

Attendees were resplendent in evening attire as they mingled before dinner greeting friends, family members and neighbors while snapping photographs to capture memories of another year.

Other residents who came to the Clubhouse celebrated the end of 2019 with dinner in the Sun Lakes Restaurant, the Sandwedge and the Atrium.

A large number of revelers also gathered in the Lounge to dance and enjoy the music provided by Bob Palmer, Sheila James, Ray and LaWanda Roberson, Nancy Ford and others.

Party-goers in the Ballroom enjoyed a three-course New Year’s Eve dinner prepared by Executive Chef Shawn Thaden before dancing away the dwindling hours of 2019 to the music of Showdown. The band played a wide range of music throughout the evening that kept the dance floor filled with dancers.

As the revelers bid farewell to 2019, the band counted down the final seconds of the waning year and at the stroke of midnight attendees shared New Year’s kisses and warm hugs as the band played the traditional “Auld Lang Syne.”

The celebratory evening was the result of many hours of planning and decorating by members of the Recreation Committee and the delicious menu created and served by members of the Food and Beverage Department.

Many employees worked late into the night to ensure another New Year’s Eve was enjoyed by everyone who came to the soiree to celebrate a new decade.

Recreation Director: Elise Campbell

Event Check-in: Linda Vang

Coat Check: Jean Svarvar

Recreation Committee Members: Patricia Elevi, Judith Dexter, Joni Donahoo, Jo Frybarger,Kathy Hoeke, Kathleen Jefferson, Rita Laundreaux and Nancy Sowers

FirstService Employees: Sergio, Zain and Evan

Food and Beverage Director: Cherie Wood

Assistant Food and Beverage Director: Scott Nelson

Executive Chef: Shawn Thaden

Sous Chefs: Robert Vasquez and Carlos Peraza

Restaurant Hostesses: Jessica and Terry

Waiters and Waitresses: Juan, Theresa, Corey, Maria, Veronica, Sierra, Britnie, Norm, Aaron, Gina, Robin, and Basilia

Bar Service: Marsha, Lynn, Ernst, Hannah and Terra

Kitchen Staff: Valerie, Julian, Jaime, Margarita, Alex, Nick, Manny and Lindolfo

It was a sparkling evening shared with our Sun Lakes family and friends who enjoyed the entertainment, food and fun as we look forward to a new year and a new decade. Happy New Year!

