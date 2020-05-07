Last week, the city of Banning was fortunate to receive 20 small houses (pallet shelters) from Riverside County Housing Authority/Continuum of Care for the homeless population in Banning.

The shelters are located at 1909 E. Ramsey St. and are outfitted with two twin beds, air conditioning, heater, metal shelving, and a fire extinguisher.

Faith in Action (FIA), a 501C-3 non-profit organization in Banning, is working in conjunction with the city and is dedicated to helping the homeless.

The new housing will provide a centralized location that will be safer and easier for FIA to help with the services needed by individuals to regain their dignity, self-worth and eventually become self-sufficient and productive citizens.

In addition to the little houses, the Banning City Manager rented two portable toilets, a handwashing station and a dumpster.

Portable showers will also be available on Wednesday and Saturday and meals will be delivered Monday through Friday by Carol’s Kitchen, HELP, Table of Plenty, and Set Free Church.

Homelessness is a national issue and this project has become an entire community effort, but we could use additional assistance.

If you are able to help with this project, please send your tax deductible donation to the Faith in Action Treasurer, Suzanne Plaza, CPA, at 6064 Pebble Beach Drive, Banning.

You can also drop off your monetary donation in a box located on her porch.

Every dollar counts and checks should be made out to Faith in Action.

For more information about this project to help the homeless, contact Rosa Gascoigne at rgascoigne@dc.rr.com or call (951) 845-7219.

FIA takes this opportunity to thank the overwhelming donations of bedding and money received by the Sun Lakes residents.

“There are a lot of good people in our community,” said Gascoigne. “The residents are so happy and grateful for their new homes.”

