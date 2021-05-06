Sun Lakes has a brand new club – the Sun Lakes Wine Club.
The Steering Committee began holding meetings in March to lay the groundwork and prepare the necessary paperwork to present to the Recreation Committee and the Master Board for club approval.
On April 28, the Board approved the new club by a unanimous vote and membership applications are now being accepted.
Dues for 2021 are $20 per person and the club is open to all Sun Lakes residents.
There will be a separate charge for wine pairing events.
The club will create a social environment around a common interest so that members can learn about many different wines and how to pair them with foods from around the world.
The new officers are making plans to hold their first event in October (dependent upon COVID-19) which will feature a California winery along with food pairings from the Sun Lakes restaurant.
In addition to being known as The Sun Lakes Wine Club, the steering committee has also selected the French phrase “Les Vieilles Vignes” (The Old Vines — With Age Comes Quality).
Applications for membership are available in the Main Club House Lobby in the Club Information Rack located next to the Information Desk.
For more information about the club contact President, Karen Clavelot at (951) 330-0531.
