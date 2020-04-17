“The sun will come up tomorrow, bet your bottom dollar that tomorrow, come what may” – I have been singing this verse from ‘Annie” for a week.
I hope by the time you read this, it has come to fruition.
All of us have come together showing what a great community we live in.
People are sewing masks as fast as their hands and materials would allow, so that they could be distributed to Sun Lakes residents, local hospitals, medical facilities, as well as a Pediatric Subacute in Redlands.
To bring some cheer to all, the Good Day Sun Lakes committee got together with the entertaining groups here and got their permission to show clips from different shows that were performed over the last couple of years.
So please watch it on Channel 97.
It is being presented at different times throughout the day and evening.
The Board and Management are working hard to put into place a plan moving forward when all is back to normal.
Sun Lakes is a small business, and, we as others have been and will be impacted financially.
We are looking into an SBA loan, into the reserves to see what postponements can be made, into efficiency of staffing, maintenance, and performance.
You have heard this phrase many many times, but could not be any more appropriate than now, “we are all in this together.”
We will survive this as long as we work together for the good of all.
