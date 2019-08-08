About $400 was raised by Sun Lakes Social Singles and donated to the Auxiliary of Pass Area VFW Post 233 at a potluck dinner held in the South Clubhouse on Aug. 3.
“It will go toward our visits to the VA Loma Linda Hospital,” said Jackie Atwood, auxiliary president.
There are 100 permanently disabled veterans who sustained their injuries while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The auxiliary provides them with coupon books for personal items and gift cards that they can use in the hospital’s store, or when they go on “field trips” to local shopping areas.
VFW District 3 Cmdr. Jim Lillibridge, who represents 5,596 veterans in 20 VFW Posts in Riverside, San Bernardino, and Imperial Counties, was the guest speaker at the event.
“The mission of the VFW is to support veterans,” Lillibridge said. “One hundred percent of donations go directly to those who need help.”
The VFW helps veterans fill out and file papers to receive benefits, and provides transportation to and from the VA.
“We spend nearly $500 a month to help them pay rent, utility bills, and car payments,” said Lillibridge, “and we offer them gas cards and gift cards to Stater Bros.”
A veteran can receive up to $1,000, but the money never goes directly to an individual.
After the bills are verified by the VFW staff, payment goes directly to the entity.
Although the VFW cannot itself provide a veteran with counseling, members do offer recommendations and transportation.
“The camaraderie and understanding we provide at our meetings does help veterans struggling with PTSD,” Lillibridge said. “Only a veteran of actual combat can truly comprehend the struggles of another.”
Lillibridge is a retired marine who served in Vietnam.
He was a member of a group named “The Walking Dead” by the president of North Vietnam.
“His mission was to eliminate us. We lost 49 percent of the men we started with.”
VFW Post 233, at 450 E. 4th St. in Beaumont, is an office and meeting place, with no bar or kitchen.
“We just offer help, support, understanding, and friendship to our veterans.”
