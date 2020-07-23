Here’s another look back to some of the Friendship Club’s wonderful shows of 2019:
Donny Ray Evins, international award winning singer, came to the Friendship Club on March 10. The two-time Las Vegas Variety Entertainer of the Year presented "Unforgettable," the music of Nat King Cole.
Donny had always dreamed of being a singer. He went to Las Vegas and was hired by The Platters. For two years he toured as the group’s MC and bass singer.
After leaving The Platters, Donny studied the voice and music of Nat King Cole. His smooth bass baritone voice, warm stage presence, and uncanny resemblance to Mr. Cole landed him a contract with Legends in Concert in Las Vegas. He starred on the Legends Broadway tour, won the Newcomers Award and the Las Vegas Variety Entertainer of the Year for two consecutive years, and has been a featured performer on international cruise lines worldwide.
Emmy-nominated actress Angela Ingersoll came to the MCH ballroom on April 14 with her concert “Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland,” which was shown on PBS and earned an Emmy Award nomination for her outstanding performance. According to Splash Magazine, she is “the heiress apparent to the Garland legacy.”
She is also known for her stunning portrayal of Judy Garland in the play “End of the Rainbow.” She has earned Chicago's Jeff Award, a Broadway World Award, a St Louis Theater Circle Award nomination, and Los Angeles Times Woman of the Year in Theatre.
Attracting the attention of Garland’s family, Ingersoll partnered with Garland’s son onstage for “Joey Luft and Angela Ingersoll Celebrate Judy Garland.”
Other theatre credits include How To Succeed in Business, Much Ado About Nothing, Shakespeare’s Greatest Hits, The Great Gatsby, The 39 Steps, Carousel, South Pacific, The Secret Garden, Beauty and the Beast, Jekyll and Hyde, Man of La Mancha, Ragtime, Of Mice and Men, The Philadelphia Story, and The Wizard of Oz.
The Club will roll over all membership dues from 2020 to 2021, and begin the new year with a fabulous show in January called Motown Moments.
For those members who have already sent in checks for the most recently planned show, their checks will be available for pickup on June 29 between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 5017 Rio Bravo Drive. Any checks not retrieved at that time will be shredded.
The Friendship Club is driven totally by its membership dues and ticket sales. Member support has made it possible for the Club to bring the finest entertainment to Sun Lakes. The Club looks forward to continuing its long tradition that has brought such wonderful shows to our community each month.
Meanwhile, stay safe and healthy!
