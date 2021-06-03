A long successful marriage story

Every partner in a long successful marriage can regale the reader of how he (or she) came to meet her (or his) long term spouse. Some of these stories are truly remarkable. Here is mine — I think it is unique!
Part I: Two Blown Tires
In January 1961, I was in a quandary. I had just become a graduate electrical engineer with a ROTC commission in the Army. I had achieved these two goals in four and one-half years and had planned to enter the service immediately for a two-year tour of duty. But, as usual, the Army had other plans. Although I had requested that I report as soon as possible, the best estimate from the campus ROTC headquarters was that it might be several months, or even a year, before I would be called.
Therefore I needed to find my first full-fledged engineering job.
A quick review of the job market in Austin, Texas, which 60 years ago was only a university and state government town —not the technology center it is today — yielded no real prospects, so it was off to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, a locale I knew very well.
I was hampered by the fact that I had practically no money, having just closed my Austin account and received back a quarter.
Having worked as a summer employee for three years at Chance Vought Aircraft in Dallas, I thought maybe that would be a good place to start.
However, just before pursuing that idea, I happened upon a small ad in the Dallas Morning News. It read something like this:
“Small scientific and engineering firm offers recent graduates an opportunity to analyze latest air defense systems. For an interview, contact Dr. M. at 214-xxx-xxxx.”
Figuring there was nothing to lose, I made the call and got a dinner invitation to one of the finer downtown Dallas hotels. Over dinner, Dr. Dan MacDonald.a senior partner, told me that his firm, consisting then of only eight employees, had a contract with the Army at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, just north of El Paso. When dinner ended, he asked me to become the ninth employee with a starting salary of $550 per month with the promise of a raise to $675 after three months if everything worked out. I was overjoyed. My plan was to return to my parents’ home 45 miles south of Austin, load up, and and start out for El Paso. One thing, I should have considered, but didn’t, was that the tires on my 6-year-old Chrysler were very worn and tires in that era were good for about 20.000 miles — if that.
After a somewhat fitful night at a very generous married friend’s apartment in Fort Worth, I set out on the trip south. The 250 mile trip should have taken no more than five hours but it ended up taking more than twelve. I finally realized that the worn tires could be a problem, so I drove slower than usual — right at the 60 mph speed limit.
It was no more than 50 degrees, so there should be no danger of tires overheating in the cool weather, I thought.
So much for that thinking, as I had not travelled more than 70 miles when a rear tire blew. I successfully pulled over to the shoulder, got out the jack, and put on the spare, which looked even worse than the tire it replaced.
So, I slowed down even further to no more than fifty. There was practically no traffic. Just north of Austin, near the still small town of Jarrell, the second tire blew.
This time it was the left front and it took some effort, aided by the car’s power steering, to successfully get the big New Yorker safely to the roadside.
I opened the trunk, got out the first failed tire, and began walking on into Jarrell. The first gas station I came to about an hour later, sold the products of my father’s employer, Sinclair Pipeline, and to my complete surprise, the customer having his tank filled was my father’s boss, the man in charge of all the company’s pipelines west of the Mississippi.
He was also my father’s friend as they had worked together for more than 20 years.
He lent me the money to buy a good used tire ($10) and then used his company car two-way radio to inform my father of my predicament. After the new tire was mounted, he gave me a ride back to my car. I thanked him again and again and could not believe my good luck after such bad luck.
Now came, in retrospect, another critical decision. Rather than drive straight through Austin, I decided to stop by the apartment of a friend from college to tell him of my good job news.
Jerry and I had studied together for the past two years and had helped each other through all of the tough engineering courses. He was impressed with the job offer, and I told him that he should definitely consider coming out to El Paso when he graduated in June.
At this point, Jerry’s wife, Janie, who probably wasn’t paying much attention previously, interjected that she had a very good friend in El Paso.
This friend was a young woman that had helped Janie several times in her pursuit of becoming an actress, often at significant cost to the friend herself.
Although their friendship was kept very current through periodic exchanges of letters, Janie had not seen her friend, Peggy, since Peg had run out of money two years previously and then had transferred to Texas Western (now UT-El Paso) in El Paso where her mother lived.
I thought to myself that this girl must be pretty impressive if she’s still on Janie’s mind after two years. So I quickly took the note with Peggy’s number from Janie.
Part II: A Night in El Paso
By 1961, a well-known singer named Marty Robbins had had hits in almost all categories from rock and roll, to folk, and to country and western. His then current hit was entitled simply El Paso.
The first line of the song was “Out in the West Texas town of El Paso, I fell in love with a beautiful girl,” which was exactly what happened to me.
Having successfully gotten to my parents’ home riding on the worn-out tires on my Chrysler, they made sure I had some very good used rubber for the long trip through desolate country to El Paso.
After a couple of days’ rest, I was off again toward West Texas.
My trip covered parts of the state the I had never seen before even though I had lived in Texas for fourteen years, It was 800 miles from San Antonio to El Paso, and I was starting some 60 miles east of the Alamo City.
The highways were all two-lane and the towns encountered were both small and far apart.
The was little traffic and almost no police patrols. I drove well above the 60 mph speed limit until I saw wisps of smoke when ever I got much above 80. So just below that was my cruising speed. (I later found that transmission fluid was being sprayed on a muffler at the higher speeds, but fortunately, the leak was too small to cause a problem.)
I arrived in El Paso well after dark and decided to check into the local YMCA until I could find an apartment. I reported for work the next morning and spent the next two weeks getting acclimated to the new job and the new city.
I found the job very interesting and threw myself into learning as much about air defense as I could, all the time while renting an apartment, buying a TV, and learning to shop for myself.
It was late in the month of February that I finally got around to calling Janie’s friend. Peg told me later that I wasn’t very impressive over the phone, but that her mother insisted that she invite me down to their home in Ysleta, a small town south of the city.
So, on Tuesday evening, I arrived at their door, and this truly beautiful girl opened it and invited me in.
It took only a few seconds to appreciate her looks and less than the hour we spent going for drinks at a local drive-in to realize that her brains exceeded her beauty.
And her wry whacky humor was very much like my own. Many trips down to Ysleta soon followed.
In April, I finally got orders to report to Fort Eustis, Virginia (near Norfolk), in mid-May for a two year stint in the Army.
We had only known each other two months, but I knew enough that I wanted this fantastic young woman to be my wife. So I promptly asked Peg to marry me, and to my amazement she didn’t say “yes” but answered “of course”.
I left for Virginia on the fifth of May and Peg, driving by herself, arrived in mid-June. A week later, far from friends and family, we were married in the post chapel.
This June we will celebrate our 60 years together with our two children (Dan, 53, and Elaine, 51) and our three grandchildren.
Recently, Dan told me that I was a very lucky man.
I told him that I couldn’t agree more.
And all this because of two blown tires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.