A lonely road

The road is lonely one, a relic from pre-interstate days. It leads almost straight north from San Antonio through the heart of the Texas hill country. It passes through a few small towns and one larger one, Wichita Falls. And then the route finally exits the state, crossing the Red River into Oklahoma. But it offers one large advantage to travelers. Although it is somewhat longer, much of it can be used as a “back route” from the Alamo City to the Dallas-Fort Worth
“Metroplex.” I often used the road back in the 1960s when I was a field service rep for General Dynamics. I could leave the plant in Fort Worth, travel on some back roads, and then use this isolated highway, then as now US 281, straight south to the USAF bases around San Antonio. The Texas Highway Patrol was busy then on the main route, US 81. It’s still the same today although the main route is I-35. On the old two-lane, you could really fly.
Last summer, I attended a USAF reunion in San Antonio. I still own some rental property outside of Dallas, so, almost out of habit, I worked my way through the crooked city streets, originally laid out by the Spaniards and then the freeways maze concocted later by the Texas Highway Department centuries later. I then headed north on my long remembered favorite route. Although I hadn’t driven it in more than 40 years, it still looked very familiar once I had cleared the new housing developments in the city exurbs. The highway was still a wide two-lane in very good condition so I edged the rental Chevy up to around 75-80.
It was late in the afternoon when I first saw him. Standing by the side of the road, he was hitchhiking like so many college students had done in the past.
He was wearing a Texas A&M tee shirt with a duffle bag on the pavement beside him. Wart now of picking up any strangers, no matter their appearance, I swung over into the other lane to pass him. I was well beyond the figure when it hit me. The hitchhiker had a slide rule case on his belt, much like an earlier citizen would have carried a sidearm, or before that, a sword. Students hadn’t carried slide rules in decades. On a whim, I slowed the car, pulled a wide U-turn and roared back to where I had seen him.
He had simply vanished. Perhaps it was only a mirage, I thought. The Texas heat—it was still over a hundred per the car thermometer—often produces visions of water or reflections of trees or rocks. But I had never seen mirages produce human figurers. I turned back north and drove uneventfully for another hour. Then as it was nearing sundown, I saw him again. Same shirt, same duffle, same slide rule. This time I slowed carefully. I was watching him so intently that I didn’t see the huge semi bearing down on me. The driver blasted his air horn as he nearly sideswiped my vehicle. When I looked back from turning my head to lookout the truck, the hitchhiker was gone again.
Then it began to come back to me. It was the summer of 1964. I had just treated myself a new air-conditioned Pontiac with the most powerful engine they made. I was heading north that day, late in the afternoon. I often picked up hitchers in that era. Radio reception was often poor out in the hinterland and, most often, the ride-seekers made good company. I saw him there with his gear, so I pulled over and stopped. I asked him where he was going. He replied that he was on his way home in Dallas. I told him I would be going on to Wichita Falls that night to meet with some USAF customers in the morning but that I could take him to the next major intersection where he could probably get a ride on into Dallas. He threw in his gear, jumped in, and off we flew.
He told me that he was a civil engineering student and that he had just finished a summer stint with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He had one semester to go and then would report for a three-year tour. I had also been a junior officer, having taken ROTC at Texas Tech, so e had something in common.
We discussed the upcoming election, both agreeing that Goldwater didn’t have much of a chance. We talked baseball, again agreeing that it would be the Yankees again and probably the Phillies as they had a ten game lead over the Cardinals. He said he always pulled for the Yanks so I bluffed a maneuver over to the side of the road, jokingly saying that was “too much.” It was almost dark when I dropped him just outside the hamlet of Glen Rose. I wished him good luck.
I never saw him again in person. But I did see his picture. I was in Dallas and so bought a copy of that day’s Morning News. It must have been sometime in the fall of 1967. An American infantry unit, lead by the son of a famous WWII general, had suffered heavy causalities when ambushed by a large North Vietnamese force. Photos of three of the fallen were shown. The general’s son was pictured, as were those of two of his junior officers from the Dallas area.
One of them was my passenger, First Lieutenant, A&M graduate and a civil engineer.
At last, everything fit. It had all come rushing back to me. It had to be that my aging brain was playing tricks on me. Just as it was getting dark, I saw him again. This time he was in a Class A uniform. The low light glinting off the silver bars. No more slowing for me as I pushed the Impala on to well over 80. I passed the turnoff for Dallas and would spend the night much further up the road.
