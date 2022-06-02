A lifetime of January firsts

January first is always the start of a new year. Sometimes, it is the start of a new decade or even a new century. It is also my birthday. I turned 84 on the last January first. When I was a child, I didn’t like my birthday very much as my parents, grandparents and other close relatives had very little money so I often got one gift — if I got any — for both Christmas and my birthday. But as an adult, I like starting each year as a new age. I don’t have to think back to the specific date of a particular event to calculate my age at the time. Simply having the year of the event gives me the correct age. For instance, the space shuttle exploded in 1986 so I was 48 when it happened.
So, for my last birthday, I have decided to chronicle what I, my family, the country and the world looked like at the start of each decade of my life.
I’ll start with my actual birthday,
Jan. 1, 1938
A cold, light rain was falling in Philadelphia and the other large coastal cities in the Northeast as the New Year began. But in Warren, a small city, then as now, in northwest Pennsylvania near Erie, the rain fell as snow as I entered this world. Snow was on the ground in Warren usually from late October until early April. When my mother, as a young woman of 22, who had spent most all of her life in the warm climate of South Texas, came north to marry my father in September 1932, it was quite a shock. It still was, some five years later.
Things were looking up for my parents as 1938 began. They had weathered the worst part of the Depression thus far. My father had advanced at the local refinery to a job as a shift foreman. My mother had then been able to quit her job as a saleslady at the local department store. They could afford to buy both a new Philco console radio and a new 1937 Plymouth sedan.
The country had been getting better but soon regressed, as Congress had cut, with Roosevelt’s approval, some of the key New Deal Programs in 1937. And, although my grandmothers’ family back in Germany had been thinking that things were getting better earlier in the decade, most were now very concerned. And, throughout this country and elsewhere in the world, a majority of people was not too sure that the future was secure, considering the happenings not just in the Reich but as well as in Russia, Italy, Spain and Japan.
Jan. 1, 1948
I can still remember my tenth birthday very well as I received two great gifts (as my family’s situation had significantly improved). The first was a new Columbia bicycle — it seemed that before every kid had one but me.
We were now living in the small town of Luling, Texas, about 45 miles due south of Austin. The town was very poor so most streets were still dirt or mud as they were that day but that didn’t stop me from riding most of the day. My father, who almost never had a dirty tool, car or other piece of equipment, made sure that the new bike was absolutely clean when I finished.
My second gift was a promise that wouldn’t happen until spring. My parents, neither who had had much formal education were determined that their children would be much better trained. So, my mother had ordered two complete sets of encyclopedias for me, along with a matching bookcase. (I still have several volumes along with the restored bookcase). I would read the simpler Book of Knowledge completely by the end of 1948. The Grolier volumes were for adults but I used them for reference until they were completely out-of-date.
The first few years of my life had been rough for my parents for in 1940, the aging oil wunderkind, Harry Sinclair, had added the Warren refinery to his vast holdings. But very soon after, Sinclair, who ran his empire very “hands-on,” decided to close the plant. My father, then 36, was out of a job. We then roamed the country as both my parents sought work.
We often lived out of the Plymouth until my dad got another refinery job in Kentucky but it was cleaning dirty tank cars for $20 a week.
Meanwhile, the United States was plunged into WWII after Pearl Harbor. Harry
Sinclair again entered the story. He had anticipated the war very early and had realized that German U-boats would have a “field day” sinking the small tankers carrying product (gasoline, diesel) from the Gulf Coast around Florida to the Atlantic ports. And, indeed in early 1942, this was exactly what was happening. Unless this process could be stopped, sending fuel to Europe posed a very big problem. But Sinclair and his engineers had an alternate route: ship the product up the Mississippi and Ohio rivers to a point near Pittsburg and then across Pennsylvania to a port in New Jersey via a pipeline. But no one had yet built a products pipeline anywhere in the world—too dangerous most said.
But the government agreed and construction began. Thanks to a tip from one of his refinery friends, my father was again working for Harry Sinclair, albeit at an entry-level job.
The first “products pipeline” was a huge success and a path for my father up to a much better position with Sinclair (he even met the oil titan on several occasions). First, my dad became one of the men in charge of one of the pumping stations in central Pennsylvania; he was then placed in charge of the western terminal on the Ohio River. When WWII ended, he was given the task of supervising the construction of a new line in central Texas so that’s how we were in Luling at the start of 1948.
And, having been an only child for so long, I had been joined by a baby sister, now a bouncing 3-year-old.
Jan. 1, 1958
On my 20th birthday, my family was living in of Arlington, Texas, then a small town well on its way to being a small city. (Now, at about 400,000, it is home to the NFL’s Cowboys and MLB’s Rangers). It became my father’s new headquarters, when he was given responsibility for all Sinclair products pipelines in the state in 1950. I was overjoyed over finally leaving Luling that October as my Luling schoolmates had always treated me as an “outsider.” The locals didn’t like anyone from outside the county—even Austin natives were suspect. And as far they were concerned, I was a “Damned Yankee”; never mind that my Georgia great-grandfather had been wounded in Pickett’s charge at Gettysburg.
Things were much better in Arlington. I had little trouble fitting in. My mother now drove late-model Chryslers and we had moved into a new brick rambler in 1955. I graduated from high school in ’56 and was now in my sophomore year at the local junior college, studying engineering.
That course had been a close call over majoring in history and economics. I had two summers experience as an aircraft worker at Chance Vought under my belt. The job paid well enough but the work was fairly hard physically and was more than enough to convince me that I had to be a college graduate.
Fortunately, the country was at peace and the postwar boom was still on going although it would slow by mid-year.
Jan. 1, 1968
Of all the decades in my life, the third had to be the most challenging. It was also the most interesting and enjoyable. Between 1958 and 1968, I graduated from college and then met and married a truly marvelous young woman—Peg has been my “better half” for 61 years. Next, we survived my stint as a junior office fulfilling my ROTC obligation in the U.S. Army in Europe and the Cuban Missile Crisis. Then Peg finished college and next helped me get an advanced degree. We both then had worked on the Apollo moon project for NASA. I had just become a father for the first time in October ‘67 when Peg presented me our son, Daniel Frederick Bailey. We gave him his middle name to honor his grandfather.
Now, after failing to complete the PhD program that I had started a year earlier in Dallas when I found that I, as a new father, I needed to return to work full-time. With both a wife and a child, I wanted to find a position with some real job security. Seeing a notice from the local recruiter on campus, I had applied for a government job with the Central Intelligence Agency. I had just completed an interview at CIA headquarters in Virginia. It had taken two days and seemed to go very well. But, as I was told, only 0.5 percent of applicants were actually hired and I should not make any plans just yet (I would later receive a formal job offer in April).
Jan. 1, 1978
My work at the agency (or often called the “company”) was very challenging. Six day, sixty-hour weeks, sometimes more, were common.
Peg had the very difficult task of raising our children almost singlehanded.
Having received two increases in grade, I was now was a GS-15, roughly equivalent to that of a senior USAF Lt. Colonel. With my increased salary, we were able to buy a new five bedroom house in Vienna, Va., in 1973 so, at least Peg got something for all her efforts. And later in the summer of ’78, we would move to an even bigger and nicer home in one of the best sections of Vienna, a very nice suburb of D.C.
Unfortunately, I had lost my father way too early as he died of cancer as 1974 ended.
I was now a branch chief, supervising all the personnel, agency, military and contractor responsible for the targeting of the nation’s latest recon satellite. Working with more senior personnel, I had been both planning for this job, as well directing the necessary software development since 1972. I had only recently replaced my friend and mentor, Harry, who in turn had also been promoted to a higher position at the program headquarters.
Jan. 1, 1988
I had just started my last job with Agency, having been placed in charge of a large installation on the East Coast. Our children now gone as Dan was now working as a litigator for State Farm Insurance and Elaine was finishing her degree at UC Davis. So it was just Peg and I who moved east once again. We would stay there for almost six years as I would again work as a defense contractor for two years after officially retiring from the government in early 1992. We returned to Texas for the last time in late 1993. And, I lost my mother in late 1985 when she also succumbed to cancer.
Jan. 1, 1998
Having decided that neither of our kids were ever going to join us in Texas, we decided to move back to California for good in the fall of 1996.
We bought a small duplex in the east bay city of Pleasanton to be near both of them. We both began volunteer jobs. One of my favorites was as a docent at the Blackhawk Auto Museum. The museum wasn’t just for autos but was a partner with the Smithsonian in Washington, DC. One of my tasks was to explain the features on the display of artifacts from the doomed liner, the Titanic. I thoroughly enjoyed my time in Pleasanton, but there was no work. I had taught college math in Texas but as my degrees were in engineering, the local community college would not hire me.
Jan. 1, 2008
Peg and I have moved — probably for the last time — to Sun Lakes in Banning, near Palm Springs. We are both tutoring at the local community college-Mount San Jacinto College. Amazingly, we are getting paid for our efforts. I’m doing some writing and have completed a novel. It will most likely never be published but it was amazing to find the amount of effort involved.
Jan. 1, 2018
I just turned 80 years of age. I just could not believe it. I was keeping busy by writing a column for the local (now gone) monthly, the Valley Messenger. This experience would lead to my bi-weekly column in the Sun Lakes Life here in Banning that continues to this day.
Jan. 1, 2023
As my health is quickly deteriorating, I may not reach this, my 85th birthday. But as Henry Ford II was rumored to have said, “I have no complaints but a lot of regrets”!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.