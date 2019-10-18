A Howl-O-Ween tradition

On Saturday, Oct. 12, Sun Lakes newest Recreation Department Manager, Elise Campbell hosted the annual Halloween Doggie Costume Contest on the driving range outside of the MCH Veranda.
The turnout this year was light with just 16 entries, but proud owners paraded their dressed up doggies in hopes of winning the ‘Most Glamorous,’ ‘Most Creative,’ ‘Scariest,’ or ‘Overall Favorite’ award.
Each resident had a few moments to say something about their pet and costume while the audience marked ballots for their favorites.
There were dogs of all breeds and sizes and a few of the owners dressed up for the occasion as well.
Many residents came just to watch the festivities and get into the Halloween spirit.
Resident Luanne Heacock brought her great-granddaughter, Marley Rae Sims.
Sims was dressed in an adorable mermaid costume, to complement her dogs dressed as a shark and a lobster for the competition.
The Recreation Department did a wonderful job.
There were goodie baskets and certificates for the winners, and even a Christmas booth for the pooches to catch a photo-op with Santa and Mrs. Clause.
Sally Dunn and her standard poodle named Groot won ‘First Place Overall’ and also took first place in the ‘Most Glamorous’ category.
Groot was dressed as Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz” – complete with four ruby slippers.
“Groot was supposed to be a Guide Dog of the Desert”, Dunn explained.
“But he didn’t pass because he never grew to the size of most standard poodles.”
Given first option to adopt him, she jumped at the chance.
Other winners:
• 2nd place overall and Most Creative - Ruby (owner Barbara Elness)
• 3rd place - Zoey (owner Raelene Kretchman)
• Most Scary - Dahlia (Phyllis Ramelia)
