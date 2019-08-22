Charity Week is in the rearview mirror, but the people behind the scenes just keep on truckin’.
On Tuesday, Aug. 6 nearly 100 volunteers were treated to a “thank you” party in the South Clubhouse.
The donated wine, champagne and Titos Vodka drinks left over from various events were served alongside a delicious taco bar.
In the spirit of “keeping it local”, the party was sponsored by Valerie Menifee of State Farm Insurance in Banning and catered by Primos Tacos of Beaumont.
Members of the committee visited, talked about the highs and lows of the week and discussed ways to increase participation. They also reviewed the suggestions for the 2020 Charity Week theme which will be announced officially at a later date.
Chairperson Beverly Simmons conducted the affair, thanking all of the committee chairs, their helpers, and the members of First Residential staff that contributed to the success of all of the events. Running behind her on the projection screen for the duration of the evening was a photo compilation of the entire week, put together by the very talented Dix Hennecke.
It got a few laughs and brought back some great memories.
David Kealy, representing Sun Lakes Charitable Trust announced that over $90,000 raised from the 2019 Charity Week will be distributed to local non-profits on Oct.1 at 6 p.m. in the ballroom.
He also stated that over $1.7 million has been raised to date and donated within the Pass area.
Special honors and congratulations went out to Marilyn Knowles. She and her late husband Larry started the pitch and putt event at the first Charity Week some 20 years ago. It has now become reinvented as the Pass Putters putting contest which kicks off the week; with Marilyn still at the helm.
The volunteers truly have a great time.
If you would like to be involved for the 2020 Charity Week, please contact Beverly Simmons.
