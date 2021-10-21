A Halloween tradition for the dogs

On Saturday, Oct. 16, the Sun Lakes Recreation Department and the Dog Owners Group hosted the 10th annual Halloween Doggie Costume Contest on the MCH Veranda.
More than 20 proud owners paraded their dogs dressed in costumes that ranged from Halloween pumpkins and witches, to a peacock, Superman, a turtle, a dinosaur and even a unicorn.
Each registered dog received a treat bag at check-in and there was a good turnout in spite of the high winds that day.
Recreation Department Manager Kara Lukasik emceed the event, and her department did a wonderful job decorating the area with a Halloween theme.
The event usually takes place on the driving range, but with the Santa Ana winds in full force, it was decided at the last minute to shift it to the outer area of the veranda.
There were dogs of all breeds and sizes and several owners dressed up for the occasion as well.
Many residents came just to watch the festivities and get into the Halloween spirit.
The crowd was entertained by several “wardrobe malfunctions” when costumes were either blown off by the wind or pulled off by a frisky contestant.
In a switch-up from past years, the audience did not vote for their favorites.
Dogs were paraded past the judges table, which was staffed by Patricia Elevi, Evelyn Hawkins and Tim McNevin.
It was a difficult job, given the array of elaborate costumes, but they cast their votes for first, second and third place winners in the categories of “Most Scary,” “Most Glamorous” and “Most Creative.”
First place winners each received a small trophy and a doggy gift basket.
Second and third place winners received a ribbon and certificate.
Congratulations to these winners.
Most Scary First Place: Nancy DeLima and her shitzu, Bruno. Second place: Joan Burke and her schnauzer, Parker. Third place: Gayle Bilek and her corgi/pomeranian mix, Joey.
Most Glamorous First Place: Raelene Kretchman and her Aussie labradoodle, Zoey. Second place: Michelle Carter and her Wheaton terrier, Koa. Third place: Sally Dunn and her poodle, Groot.
Most Creative First Place: Linda Henderson and her Aussie shepherd, Holly Rose. Second place: Joanne Dixon and her miniature schnauzer, Darby. Third place: Sandra Burgon and her Chihuahua, Misty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.