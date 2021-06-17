A glorious garden

A riot of colorful flowers, trees, and rocky textures spreads out across the backyard of Bob and Sonia Zola, and greets their guests with the soothing sounds of two waterfalls. Bob loves the rocks, all 70 tons of them, that comprise the front, back, and sides of their property. The rocks and boulders were gathered over the last 20 years as he traveled with Sonia and the San Gorgonio Mineral and Gem Society.
It took the Zolas about 12 years to complete the garden, which includes embedded and standing solar lights that glow in the evening, enhancing the entire backyard.
“We’ve had a lot of help with the design, installation, and maintenance over the years,” said Bob, “and Sonia is from Niagara Falls, so we had to have waterfalls.”
Sonia came to the United States from England on the Queen Mary at the age of 12, and later in life met and married Bob in Ohio. The couple celebrated their 60th anniversary in January.
They moved to Sun Lakes from Buena Park, where their son now lives and teaches school. Their daughter succumbed to cancer seven years ago, and they have one grandchild.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.