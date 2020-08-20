A fond farewell

Members of the International Dancers and the Pink Ukuladies and Gents surprised Lily Fedotowsky on Aug. 17 with a golf cart drive-by at her home on East Lake Court to bid her farewell.
Golf carts were decorated with signs, pink streamers and festive balloons as cards and well wishes were dropped off.
Lily and her husband, Alex, are moving to the Sarasota area of Florida where they both have family.
Lily organized and was the Director of the Pink Ukuladies and Gents and the Assistant Director and member of the International Dancers of Sun Lakes.
A tearful Lily stated “that of all of the places I’ve lived in my life, Sun Lakes has given me the best memories for the many friends I’ve made and all of the wonderful activities I’ve participated in.”
The couple will be leaving Sun Lakes before the end of August and all of their friends wish them well in the next chapter of their lives in Florida.
