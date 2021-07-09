A festive Fourth of July at Sun Lakes

United by love of country and quite frankly, sick of COVID-19, Sun Lakes residents demonstrated that they were more than ready to celebrate at the 2021 Fourth of July party.
The Sun Lakes Recreation Department put together yet another spectacular Independence Day for residents and their families this year.
The festivities started in the clubhouse parking lot at 9 a.m. where parade participants displayed their decorated golf carts in the theme of “United We Stand”.
Many of the participants and parade goers got into the spirit by getting into costume as well.
More than a dozen classic cars were also on display as the music of Tin Man’s Heart emanated from the front of the clubhouse.
At 9:30 a.m. the local VFW presented the colors and Sheila James sang the National Anthem. Next, the Precision Stardust Dancers performed and Elise Campbell announced the cart winners, kicking off the 2021 Sun Lakes Fourth of July parade.
There were few “floats” this year, but more than three dozen golf cart entries.
For that reason, two prizes were awarded in each place for golf carts.
All along the packed parade route, Sun Lakers cheered for their friends and their favorites as they drove by.
Many brought along kids and grandkids, who jumped for joy when squirted with water, or when candy was tossed their way from one of the passing carts.
This year’s golf cart winners were:
First place — Daniel Snook; The Nemire Family – Keith, Robin and Brandon
Second place — Bob and Pam Drummond; Rich Morales
Third place — Ed Morrison; Anita Taylor
Bill Mock Award for Most Creative Float — Pat and Michelle Carter
All in all, it was a festive way to spend the Fourth of July, thanks to the staff and the residents who worked so hard to put it together.
