When Maria Grbavac moved to Sun Lakes from Playa del Rey 17 years ago, she brought a few succulent plants with her.
Today her garden has grown to be a glorious display of succulents, and she encourages their proliferation every year.
“They use so little water,” she said. “All you have to do is feed them a little Miracle Gro, and new ones come up all the time.”
Maria calls them her “babies,” and she nurtures them, doing her own gardening and mulching, watering only once a week.
Maria worked for J.C. Penney for 25 years before moving to Sun Lakes.
“I love it here,” she says. “Wonderful people wonderful neighbors. It’s really the best place to live!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.