When Maria Grbavac moved to Sun Lakes from Playa del Rey 17 years ago, she brought a few succulent plants with her.

Today her garden has grown to be a glorious display of succulents, and she encourages their proliferation every year.

“They use so little water,” she said. “All you have to do is feed them a little Miracle Gro, and new ones come up all the time.”

Maria calls them her “babies,” and she nurtures them, doing her own gardening and mulching, watering only once a week.

Maria worked for J.C. Penney for 25 years before moving to Sun Lakes.

“I love it here,” she says. “Wonderful people wonderful neighbors. It’s really the best place to live!”

