We can all use a little bit of fun these days, and The Sun Lakes Charitable Trust is hoping to bring some to everyone with A Day of Fun and Fundraising on Saturday, October 10.
Weather and COVID conditions permitting, the day will start with a Putting Contest at 9 a.m. on the putting greens outside the main Pro Shop.
Test your skills on one of two separate nin- hole mini courses and help out some local charities at the same time.
It will be $10 per scorecard for this solo event, but buy as many as you like and play either of the courses.
Sign up is at the time of the event and of course wear a mask and bring your own putter. Prizes will be awarded to several of the top scores.
If you’re not into golf, come down for lunch and the Helicopter Ball Drop at 11:30 a.m.
Food trucks will be on site and the charity bar will be open as well.
Please take care of your neighbor and remember to socially distance.
Finally, enjoy an afternoon of free, live entertainment with “Music on the Driving Range” provided by two of our very own talented groups: Tin Man’s Heart, Bad Influence and Elixr.
The driving range will be marked off – again to promote the safety and health of our residents. Bring your golf cart, chairs and pop-ups!
Be sure to bring plenty of cash to purchase tickets for lunch and of course, the charity bar, which will be open all day!
There will also be raffle tickets on sale for many beautiful baskets to be given away throughout the event — as well as the regular charity raffle with cash prizes and this year a grand prize!
The entire event will be held outside and is subject to cancellation.
Hopefully by now you have purchased your Helicopter Ball Drop and Raffle tickets.
You can still buy more, or get some for friends and family for a chance to win:
- One of 8 Ball Drop prizes at $200 each.
- One of 3 Charity Raffle prizes at $300 each.
- One Charity Raffle Grand Prize this year of $1,200.
All cash prizes will be awarded even if the event is cancelled for any reason.
You don't need to be present to win.
To purchase additional tickets, call Pam Drummond at (909) 255-4388.
It is all for charity!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.