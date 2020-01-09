The Country Western Dance Club celebrated New Year’s Eve at their 20th Annual New Year’s Eve Dance held at the North Clubhouse.
The room was decorated in purple, yellow and white for the festive evening and board member Linda Howell, made ‘Father Time’ centerpieces for each table.
After a delicious dinner of Chicken Cordon Bleu catered by Thomas Catering, members enjoyed both couples dances and line dancing in the dwindling hours of 2019.
At 10 p.m., the group celebrated a Texas New Year with a champagne toast and the classic “Auld Lang Syne” as party goers wished everyone a happy and healthy 2020.
