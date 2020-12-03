In the late Fall of 1973, the title and refrain of a very popular country and western hit was “If we can make it through December.”
The singer described the trials he and his family were having but promised them that soon they would be in California and everything would be OK.
The country tune playing constantly on the AM radio became our theme song.
Five years previously in 1968, my wife Peg and I had moved to Northern Virginia when I took a job with the federal government.
So we weren’t trying to reach California but Texas so our children, Dan, six, and Elaine, not quite four could spend a Christmas with their grandparents.
That was something we hadn’t been able to do in their lifetime.
So we thought it would be great to drive down to the southwest for the holiday.
As many of you can remember, that December the nation was in the middle of the first “gas crisis,” brought on by the Saudis refusal to sell any crude oil to the U.S. in because of our support of Israel in their latest war with the Arab nations that past October.
Gas lines were everywhere in the DC area. People topped off their tanks even if they were three-fourths full.
The trip down
After work a few days before the holiday, and after Fairfax County had cleared the snow from a recent near-blizzard from most of the roads, we started south and west.
Our first destination would be Rockport on the Texas Gulf coast where Peg’s mother was living at the time.
Then it would be on to Arlington between Dallas and Fort Worth to visit my parents.
As we often did then when we were much younger, we rotated drivers throughout the night, driving Peg’s 1970 Olds 88.
Gas became more plentiful as we moved away from the capital area, so it was less of a problem than we had feared.
One thing was worse, however, because several states had lowered their speed limits to a painfully slow 50 mph, and the highway patrols were busily enforcing them. It was very slow going until we finally reached the Texas border.
Fortunately, Texas had not lowered their highway speed limit, so one could drive 70 or more in that state without any concerns.
About noon, when we were deep into Northern Alabama, we had our first real problem.
Unlike practically all cars today, most vehicles of the 1970s had only warning lights for engine temperature.
A driver had no idea the engine was overheating until the little red light first flickered and then stayed on.
This happened as we were traveling at speed on a completed section of I-20.
Luckily, there was an immediate exit.
I pulled off and then spotted a station over the overpass to the left.
The Olds was just starting to steam when I pulled in.
Fortunately for us, the establishment was more than a standard gas station. The owner had a junkyard, a garage and a small cafe, all on the same spot.
As Peg took the kids into the cafe and somehow kept them busy for two hours or more, I met with the owner, who was the chief — and only — mechanic.
We both could see the problem almost at once.
The GM engineers had included a small diameter hose that allowed coolant to bypass the thermostat when the engine was warm. That little hose was what had failed.
“I don’t think I got one of these little devils for this model Olds,” the owner volunteered, “But, I think I can make one from a late-model Chevy work.”
“Well, please give it a try — whatever will work,” I stammered.
The old man (I thought he had to be in his 60s at least) began to rummage through a rat’s-nest of small parts in a series of bins on the back wall.
“Here it is. This should work. I may have to trim it a little and use the old clamps. You’d better replace everything when you get where you’re going — where are you headed?”
“South Texas,” I replied as he quickly put on the replacement hose.
“Do you want new anti-freeze or should I use plain water?”
“No, please add what it needs. And, do you have gas to spare? I might as well fill it.”
Although I was fearful that the bill might use all our ready cash and I wasn’t sure he would take our one credit card, his charge was almost ridiculously low. I thanked him profusely and collected Peg and the children and we were off.
We splurged first at a nearby Waffle House for an early supper, one that made our kids forget about theirs and their mother’s two hour ordeal.
We spent some more of our money, stayed at a motel further down the Interstate and made Rockport the next day.
The tune played several times while we travelled.
A very pleasant visit
We spent three days in Rockport and had a restful and very satisfying time with the kids’ grandmother and one of their great-uncles. The warm Texas sun of the Gulf coast shone brilliantly as we set out for the 200 mile, mostly on twolane roads, drive to my parents home in Arlington.
I hadn’t wanted to tackle the hose problem in Rockport because I didn’t have either the tools or a place to work. But it had to be fully repaired before the trip home.
One unplanned breakdown was enough for one trip.
So after a very good Christmas Day, I recruited my father and we went to work. We first visited the local auto parts store where we bought a complete set of new hoses and more anti-freeze.
My dad was along with his other talents, that included welding, plumbing and electrical work, also a very good auto mechanic.
We finished the job by the early afternoon.
We stayed through Jan. 2, celebrated my 36th birthday on the first of the month and watched our Dallas Cowboys lose to the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL playoffs.
Now it was time to hit the road again.
A poor choice
When we reached Dallas, we had to choose a route home. We made the wrong decision. Instead of heading due east on I-20, a path that would have taken us again through the Deep South, we chose to venture northeast through Arkansas and Tennessee and then on into Virginia.
That was definitely the shortest way home to the DC area and was the one I had taken when I reported for work five years earlier in 1968.
Unfortunately, a quick change in the weather as we approached Little Rock proved we had made the wrong choice.
We had made it through December but January was going to be another challenge.
The Olds had very good snow tires on the rear wheels but they were not much better than regular treads on the sleet and freezing rain we encountered.
I drove with one side on the gravel shoulder for many miles.
Peg took over east of the Arkansas capitol as the weather became steadily worse.
Although I hate to admit it, she is a much better driver than I am, particularly in poor conditions.
One of her best ever driving performances was the way she got us through Memphis. The freeway was a mass of overturned semis, fender benders, broken down cars and police vehicles.
Crossing into Tennessee, we reached the first big town of Jackson and called a halt for the night.
It was just too bad to continue. It turned out that the Tennessee State Police had closed I-40 behind us so we saw no traffic that evening.
We were lucky to get one of the last available motel rooms in Jackson.
We climbed the treacherous outside stairways that were covered in ice to get to our room.
My son and my daughter even today, almost 50 years later, both say they definitely remember how slippery the steps were to the third floor and how they were lucky not to have fallen.
About 9 a.m. the next morning I ventured down to the car.
It was coated in ice, but fortunately the temperature was slowly rising.
Then I used a trick I had learned from the old hands in Virginia to clear the glass and the lights.
Start the engine and turn on the defroster full blast.
Then as the car slowly warms, lightly tap the ice in several places with a rubber hammer.
The ice will then come off in sheets.
I always had a rubber hammer in all our cars while we lived on the east coast.
Home again
We left Jackson as soon as I could get the Olds cleaned and loaded.
By the time we stopped for gas in Bristol on the VA-TN line, the sleet had turned to rain.
We made it to our home in Vienna, Va. after another night on the road.
We had, indeed, not only made it through December but also through the first week of January, 1974.
At the time, Peg and I thought the whole trip had been pretty foolish.
Over the years, because that was my father’s last Christmas — he succumbed to cancer on Thanksgiving Day, 1974 —we were very glad we went.
Sometimes today, albeit very rarely, I hear “If we can make through December” on one of the country channels on the satellite radio in our modern car.
It never fails to remind me of the problems we encountered during the Christmas season of 1973-1974.
