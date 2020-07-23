A child of the orphan train

Life is full of choices and decisions, some as mundane and inconsequential as what to have for dinner to decisions that are life altering with long lasting consequences.
This story which began in 1924 is about a young widow, who made the life altering decision to put her three children up for adoption when she became engaged to a man with children of his own.
The oldest child, Dorothy Garling was 9 years old, her sister, Marie was 7, and her little brother, Emerson was only five when their mother put Dorothy on an Orphan Train in the small town of Hornell, New York.
Confused and frightened, Dorothy didn’t understand why she was being sent away.
The train, which was headed for Iowa, made many stops in towns and cities along the way with its cargo of homeless and orphaned children for adoption.
Marie recalled her mother telling her and Emerson that they wouldn’t be seeing Dorothy again and later Marie and Emerson were placed in a local orphanage.
A great-aunt rescued Marie and raised her while Emerson’s mother retrieved him and raised him to adulthood.
Orphan Trains operated in the United States between 1854 and 1929 and are historically significant because more than 200,000 children were sent from parts of the eastern United States to the Midwest for adoption.
Many of these children were adopted into loving and supportive families while others were adopted into indentured servitude.
Fortunately, Dorothy was one of the lucky ones who was adopted by a very loving family who provided a good life for her.
At a family reunion held in upstate New York in 1989, Marie made the earth shattering announcement that she and Emerson had an older sister named Dorothy and revealed how she had been sent away 65 years ago.
Along with this shocking announcement, Marie produced a photo of the three Garling children that had been taken just two weeks before their separation.
After the reunion, Emerson’s daughter, Elsie, returned to her home in Ohio and began writing to adoption agencies throughout the United States in the hope of finding her father’s long-lost sister.
One important key to finding Dorothy was that Elsie knew her missing aunt’s last name.
As luck would have it, one of Elsie’s letters was sent to the Children’s Aid Society in New York City and landed on the desk of Helen Steinman.
With a last name to aid her search, Helen was able to find a file that provided background information on a Dorothy Garling who had come to the Children’s Aid Society in 1924 at age 9, was adopted and married at age 16 in 1931.
The file went on the say that Dorothy had married Lloyd Call, a man from Andover located in upstate New York, but per the New York State laws of disclosure providing specifics on adopted children, Steinman could not reveal this information.
With no further information to go on, Steinman began her own sleuthing in an attempt to uncover more information about Dorothy’s whereabouts or if she was still alive.
After many phone calls to Andover, New York, a town clerk put Steinman in touch with the village historian who led her to another long-time resident in the town with the last name of Call.
The gentleman turned out to be a distant cousin of Lloyd Call’s.
He told Steinman that Dorothy and Lloyd had moved to California many years before, but he didn’t know where in California they were living.
Before ending the phone call he gave Steinman the name and phone number of a woman who had been a friend of Dorothy’s.
Steinman iimmediately called the friend and struck pay dirt when she gave her Dorothy’s phone number in California.
Without hesitation, Steinman dialed the number in California.
Could this be the end of her search?
Had she found Dorothy? An incredulous Dorothy was overwhelmed when Steinman told her who she was and that a niece had contacted the Children’s Aid Society with the hope of finding her father’s sister.
Dorothy knew she had a brother and a sister and was anxious to know if they were still alive.
Steinman assured her that they were still living and asked Dorothy if she would like to contact them. Her answer was an emphatic “yes” and within a matter of minutes Dorothy was talking with her sister and brother for the first time in 65 years.
Several months after the initial shock of finding each other, the three Garling siblings were reunited at a family reunion in Ohio in 1990 and stayed in close contact until their deaths.
You may be wondering why this story has relevance to our community. Dorothy and Lloyd Call had five children, one daughter and four sons.
In 1960 the family moved to California and settled on a one-acre ranch in Bloomington located in San Bernardino County. Dorothy, the 9-year old girl whose life was forever changed when she became a part of Orphan Train history was the maternal grandmother of Tracy Galongo, a Sun Lakes resident.
Tracy refers to her grandmother as her best friend and speaks fondly of the closeness the two shared.
In her later years, Tracy said that she went to her grandmother’s home in Bloomington every Sunday to help after she suffered a debilitating stroke.
Galongo divulged that her grandmother never talked about being sent away on the Orphan Train until after she was reunited with her brother and sister, but the life altering decision made by Dorothy’s mother all those years before had a long-lasting effect on Dorothy who often wondered why she was put on a train of homeless and orphaned children bound for the Midwest.
Tracy is a retired special education teacher with the Ontario Montclair School District and she and her husband, Michael, have been Sun Lakes’ residents since 2012.
By sharing this story, Galongo is keeping the memory of her grandmother and her story alive almost 100 years after it began on that fateful day in 1924.
