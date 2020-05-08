A caravan of about 30 decorated automobiles took a turn around town last month, as District 7 led the way to celebrate first responders.

Participants gathered at the far end of the Albertsons parking lot, and slowly honked their flag-waving, sign-carrying way to City Hall, San Gorgonio Hospital, Loma Linda Urgent Care, Fire Department, CHP, Banning Police Department, and the Stater Brothers parking lot.

Many people who were outside on the streets and sidewalks clapped and cheered as members of the caravan blew their horns down Ramsey from Sun Lakes.

At each location, groups of smiling, clapping, and waving people flocked to the entrance from inside their establishments as the parade honked and cheered on its way.

At the Police Department, a tearful employee said, “You have no idea how much this means to us!”

Rich Morales, District 7 Delegate, and Dolores Dougherty, District 4 Delegate planned the event, after a suggestion by Ildiko Peter.

It was a great way to honor first responders, healthcare providers, and essential workers throughout the city of Banning.

It was extremely gratifying for everyone involved.

