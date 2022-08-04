A cappella concert coming Aug. 21

The Inland Sound Chorus and the Inland Empire Chorus, two local a cappella harmony groups, will present a concert of familiar songs in the Sun Lakes ballroom on Sunday, Aug. 21, at 2 p.m. Since 2012, the chorale has sponsored this exceptional summer afternoon musical presentation.
Mark your calendars now for this wonderful event. Open theater seating tickets are $10 per person, and will go on sale in the MCH lobby starting Monday, Aug. 8, and will be available Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. until Friday, Aug. 19. Tickets will also be available at the door.
