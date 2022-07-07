It was a bittersweet moment as friends and neighbors gathered at the home of Casey and Carol Krekow early on July 4th for the long awaited raising of the American and Navy flags on the permanent flag pole in front of their home on Indian Canyon Drive.
Casey, a Navy veteran, had planned to raise the flags for the first time at 8 a.m. on the 4th of July to honor our nation. Sadly, Casey, who had been ill for some time, passed away just shortly before the flags were hoisted into the brilliantly blue morning sky by neighbors Chuck Webb and Cliff Leone. An American patriot to the end his wife, Carol, stated, “Casey is here with all of us in spirit.”
Casey was 86.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.