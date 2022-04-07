On the occasion of what would have been Michael Zackula’s 75 birthday, Patti Zackula celebrated the life of her late husband with a birthday remembrance and a Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Michael, who was passionate about life, passed away on Sept. 2, 2021 and friends and family gathered to remember and celebrate this remarkable man’s life at a Hawaiian themed celebration held in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom. Anyone who knew Michael knew that he loved Hawaiian shirts and loved to dance.
A table near the entrance to the ballroom held a photographic history of Michael’s life along with other important items marking numerous milestones that included a military photo, university degrees, family photos and a photo of Michael and Patti on their wedding day.
Good friend Wade Sampson officiated for the Celebration of Life for Michael Leroy Zackula, born on April 2, 1947. Audacity (Sheila James, Nancy Ford and Gina Harlan) sang “Amazing Grace” before Sampson gave a blessing for the food and attendees enjoyed a Hawaiian themed buffet dinner.
During dinner, the Radio Flyers featuring Ron Sanders, Gina Harlan and Paul Freeman performed music of the 50’s through the 70’s and brought many to the dance floor.
After dinner, Zackula’s best friend since their high school days, Ken Keller, eulogized his friend and recounted all they had experienced together and how the world has changed since they met. Keller spoke of the sudden passing of Zackula’s first wife, Patty, and how on a trip the two took to Cancun, Michael discovered his love for dancing. After returning home to Sun Lakes, Michael would go to the Sun Lakes Clubhouse to listen to music and dance and found his favorite dance partner, Patti Styles. The two dated for two years with dancing being one of their favorite activities and they were married on October 5, 2019.
Another good friend, Jerry Franklin also shared memories of his friend by reciting a poem he had written titled “When We love a Butterfly.”
Sampson, who had officiated for Michael and Patti’s wedding, said he was honored to participate in celebrating Michael’s life.
Many of those in attendance came forward to share their memories of their dear friend and you heard the same words being used to describe Michael Zackula over and over again such as fun, energetic, amazing, glorious, inspirational, great sense of humor and most of all, loving.
Zackula’s son, Jon, described his father as his best friend who was full of love and how he is emulating the love he shared with his father with his own children.
Daughter Tracey Zackula-Holladay thanked everyone for being there to celebrate her father’s life.
The oldest of 11 grandchildren, Ellie, spoke about the love, joy and kindness that she was so privileged to share with her grandfather growing up, while grandson Zechariah, came forward and with a little prompting also shared his love for his grandfather.
A slideshow of Michael’s life was presented before Audacity sang “Halleluiah” and Patti Zackula came to the lectern to speak. Patti’s brother, Jim Otto from Hawaii, stood with her as she thanked those who have been with her the entire time since Michael’s passing providing love, support, hugs and prayers. She also thanked members of her family as well as members of her new family, the Zackulas and Holladays, her best friends, co-workers and members of the Sun Lakes community. Before closing, she read a poem she gave to Michael on their wedding day and thanked the love of her life for the joy-filled journey, however brief, they had shared.
At the conclusion of the celebration, everyone was invited to dance the night away to honor Michael.
It was a wonderful celebration of a life well lived for a loving man who left us far too soon.
