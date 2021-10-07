80s Plus Club

Entertainment by Makua Hula Hawaiian Dancers.

 Linda Vieira

The 80s Plus Club enjoyed a Hawaiian themed dinner last month, featuring entertainment by the Makua Hula Hawaiian Dancers and dinner catered by Thomas Catering.

Celebrating their September birthdays were Club President Diane Aarhus; Wanda Ruelas; Theresa Collier; Sandy Haines; and Jim Holloway.

Reservations for the Oct. 24 meeting are due by Oct. 15.

The 80s Plus Club meets at 3 p.m. in the SCH on the fourth Sunday of each month. Dues are $10 per year, which will include the rest of 2021 and all of 2022.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

+3
Activities Day 2021

Activities Day 2021

Many Sun Lakes residents packed the Main Clubhouse Ballroom on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 25 for Activities Day sponsored by the Recreation Department.

+3
Women 4 Hope Golf Tournament

Women 4 Hope Golf Tournament

The 17th Annual Women 4 Hope Golf Tournament was held Monday, September 27 on the Sun Lakes Executive Golf Course. The chilly overcast morning was welcomed by the more than ninety lady golfers after the higher than usual temps of previous weeks.

80s Plus Club

80s Plus Club

The 80s Plus Club enjoyed a Hawaiian themed dinner last month, featuring entertainment by the Makua Hula Hawaiian Dancers and dinner catered by Thomas Catering.

+2
Art league news

Art league news

The next general meeting of the Art League will be on Sunday, Oct. 10 at the South Clubhouse at 2 p.m.