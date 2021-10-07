The 80s Plus Club enjoyed a Hawaiian themed dinner last month, featuring entertainment by the Makua Hula Hawaiian Dancers and dinner catered by Thomas Catering.
Celebrating their September birthdays were Club President Diane Aarhus; Wanda Ruelas; Theresa Collier; Sandy Haines; and Jim Holloway.
Reservations for the Oct. 24 meeting are due by Oct. 15.
The 80s Plus Club meets at 3 p.m. in the SCH on the fourth Sunday of each month. Dues are $10 per year, which will include the rest of 2021 and all of 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.