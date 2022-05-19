The 80s Plus Club held another wonderful dinner meeting in April.
The North Clubhouse was filled with revelers who enjoyed a delicious meal provided by Thomas Catering.
Entertainment throughout the evening was provided by The Radio Flyers, featuring Sun Laker Paul Freeman along with Gina Harlan and Ron Sanders.
The 80s Plus Club is open to any Sun Lakes resident who has attained the glorious age of 80, plus spouses and significant others who may be a bit younger.
The club’s get-togethers are usually on the first Saturday of each month at 3 p.m. in the SCH.
Dues are $10 per year, and dinners are $16 per person.
For more information, contact Club President Diane Aarhus at (951) 797-3676, or Club Treasurer Donna Harrington at (909) 561-5066.
