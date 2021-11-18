The 80s Plus Club enjoyed a delicious dinner catered by Thomas Catering at its October meeting. Wonderful audio and video entertainment was provided by Elixir, featuring Dix and Ellen Henneke.
Club President Diane Aarhus announced that the club’s November meeting will be on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 3 p.m. in the MCH ballroom, and will feature a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. Radio Flyers will provide entertainment for the evening.
Reservations for the dinner must be received by Friday, Nov. 15.
The 80s Plus Club usually meets at 3 p.m. in the SCH on the fourth Sunday of each month.
Dues are $10 per year, which will include the rest of 2021 and all of 2022. Contact Diane Aarhus at (951) 797-3676 or dianeaar@outlook.com.
