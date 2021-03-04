It is election time in Sun Lakes. The Sun Lakes Country Club Homeowners Association Election of Directors will be held on April 14, 2021. There are eight people running for three open seats on the Board. Two seats are two-year terms and one seat is for one-year. A board member resigned. Therefore, the third seat is actually filling the final year of the resigning board members term.
Here are the candidate statements.
Betty McMillion
I have been a resident of Sun Lakes for 11 years and I am running for the Board in order to continue the privacy and maintenance features all Sun Lakers enjoy while maintaining the low HOA rates we pay.
I served as District 5 Delegate for 10 years and during that time was also the Vice-Chair of the Delegate Assembly for 8 years. I also served as the President of the Social Singles for 2 years and was on the board for 8 years. Other clubs that I belonged to were the Yiddish Culture Club, International Culture Club and I was a long-standing member of the strength training jazzercise classes and aqua aerobics. In addition to my experiences here at Sun Lakes I was also the President of the Corona Laurelwood HOA for 3 years.
My employment background prior to retirement was in Aerospace Engineering and I held the following positions:
• Focused Factory Manager with 10 Managers and 110 employees under my supervision and direction
• Engineering Program Manager with all Boeing programs under my direction,
• Marketing Administrator
• Sales Administrator.
My years of experience would be beneficial managing Sun Lakes and my experience as a Delegate and Vice-Chair of the Delegate Assembly would help me contribute to our lifestyle. Over the years I have learned to be a good listener and have used the advice of others with common sense and good judgement. I want to be your Representative on the Board.
PLEASE VOTE FOR ME!
Randy Robbins
I was born and raised in the San Gabriel Valley, Temple City, in Southern California. I moved my family to Rialto, California in 1986 where we remained until July 2018.
My lovely wife, Debbie, and I have two sons and one daughter. We also have two amazing granddaughters.
Sun Lakes Involvement– Resident since July 2018
o Currently District 22 Delegate. Prior to becoming Delegate - Chairman of District 22 golf tournament, emcee of our fundraising auction, assisted Social Chair with events – “PRE-COVID”
• Member of SLCC Men’s Golf Club and Executive Men’s Club
Volunteer History - Began volunteering in my local community in 1979
• Little League Baseball volunteer since 1991 in various and expanded capacities. Manager, Coach, Umpire, League President, District Administrator – Overseeing eleven individual Little Leagues. Local and Regional training, assisted in developing training programs for umpires and league officials
• PTA Volunteer in Rialto Unified School District - Honorary Service Award Recipient
• American Cancer Society – Relay for Life - Five years as Committee Chair and Emcee
• City of Rialto - Volunteer member of search committee for new Parks and Rec Director
Professional History - Management level since age 18
• Restaurant business management – Fast food, buffets and UCLA food service department
• Thirty years in the Lumber and Warehousing business as Partner/Owner
• Small business owner in graphic arts industry
• Retired January 31, 2020
Throughout my business career I have been involved in daily operations, creating and maintaining Policy and Procedure manuals, forms, etc. I believe attention to these types of details is imperative in any business environment
I am here to serve you, the residents of Sun Lakes Country Club. The following areas are among the many issues that I would expect to review and address.
• Financial efficiency/accountability – I would consider myself a “Fiscal Conservative”
• Use of all Committees/Delegates to assess and understand Members thoughts
• Establish regular casual meetings with Members
• Establish, maintain and/or create Policy and Procedures to allow for proper training, transitioning and improving community operations
• Communication with Members throughout the year and make sure they understand the “HOA” is all of us
Beverly Simmons
My name is Beverly Simmons and I have lived in Sun Lakes since 2008. I am currently the Tournament Director for the Women’s Golf Club, Chairperson of the Restaurant and Lounge Committee, and serve on the Restaurant Task Force. I am on the Sun Lakes Charitable Trust Board of Directors and have been the Chairperson for Charity Week for the past six years. My work background is in sales and marketing where I’ve interacted with unique personalities and encountered many different viewpoints, all of which have taught me the arts of active listening, negotiation and teamwork.
COVID-19 has separated us, changing the way we interact. If I am elected to the Master Board, my goal is to re-ignite the Sun Lakes sense of camaraderie and help pave the way for us to reunite as a community.
My priorities include strong and open communications, a balanced budget, an inviting environment with a Country Club ambiance and a safe space in which to live. Below are just a few of the areas in which I want to be involved:
• Expand our communication avenues to better support our residents
• Promote resident participation in clubs, committees and events
• Encourage increased patronage of the restaurant and lounge
• Preserve the integrity of our golf courses
• Scrutinize spending to keep the budget strong
• Maintain our reserves at an acceptable level
• Stay informed on continuing, mandatory wage increases and how these affect our bottom line
• Acknowledge the changing demographics within our community and how best to address our working residents’ needs
• Ensure the safety of our residents
We have all chosen to live here and create this community of diverse personalities and beliefs. We will not always agree and we won’t ever be able to please everyone. Yet when we look at the big picture and consider the greater good of the residents and the community as a whole, we can create an environment that will inspire partnership and cooperation.
My goal is to listen with an open mind, explore the issues and work together to cultivate positive solutions.
I would appreciate your vote in April!
Eugene “Gino” DeMonaco
I am Eugene ‘Gino’ DeMonaco and I am running for a seat on the Sun Lakes Master Board.
I was born and raised in West Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, a small town of roughly 900 people. I came to California in August 1962 at the age of 13. We settled in Azusa and I graduated from Azusa High School (Go Aztecs). My secondary education was at Citrus Community College and UCLA, where I majored in Accounting and Business Administration.
My career led me to Mattel Toys for over 31 years, where for the first fifteen years I was responsible for their finished goods inventory and was then recruited into their Information Technology department. My accounting background allowed me to pursue my interest in income tax accounting. Since I retiring from Mattel, I have been successful in building my tax business from scratch, including achieving the title of Enrolled Agent, which allows me to be enrolled to practice before the Internal Revenue Service.
I have two great sons, who are successful in their own right. For the past ten and a half years I have been in a wonderful and loving relationship with Candi Christopher. Together we enjoy playing golf, pickle ball and attending the various functions here at Sun Lakes
I first discovered Sun Lakes back in 2011 when Candi and I were invited here to play golf. When I saw this community, it was love at first sight! In the spring of 2012 I put my Glendora house of 34 years on the market and in December of that same year, I was able to move into this wonderful community.
I am running for the board because I feel I have a lot to offer and want to be able to give back to Sun Lakes. When it comes to describing myself, I am a moderate who leans towards being fiscally conservative. I firmly believe that if it “ain’t” broken, then why fix it? With me, I bring honesty, accessibility, understanding, transparency, and accountability and truly believe that my experience and knowledge will represent you well on the Master Board.
Howard Katz
My name is Howard Katz. I am a candidate for Sun Lakes Master Board.
I have extensive experience in management, organization, budgeting, information technology, strategy development, and requirements definition. My experience has been enhanced by residence and project assignments in North and South America, Asia, and Europe. I read, write, and speak English and Spanish.
My professional experience includes:
• 40-years in Information Technology, 30 with IBM, and
• eight-years substitute teaching in the Perris Union High, Temecula Valley Unified, and Murrieta Valley Unified School Districts.
My professional skills will contribute to setting strategic and tactical direction for successful operation of Sun Lakes Country Club. In addition, my skills will contribute to quality oversight, management, and supervision of the following:
• Maintenance and enhancement of our common infrastructure.
• Maintenance of the quality, currency, accuracy, and security of our computer infrastructure.
• Enhancement of our website’s appearance and usability.
• Maintaining and potentially lowering our homeowners’ association dues without sacrificing the quality of our infrastructure and lifestyle.
Kathy, my wife of 58 years, and I moved to Sun Lakes in June 2017. We chose Sun Lakes because of its location, facilities, appearance, low homeowners’ association dues, and the recommendation of one of our friends who lives here. We recognized Sun Lakes’ beauty and excellent condition was because of thoughtful planning and care by its Master Board and staff. We did not have the same feeling at other communities we visited.
Since moving to Sun Lakes, I have been active in the Computer Club, the Photography Group, and the Yiddish Culture Club.
In the November 2020 General Election, I was appointed in lieu of election to the Board of the San Gorgonio Memorial Health Care District and serve on it and the Board of the San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital.
I believe my experience and skills will enable me to be a positive influence on our SLCC Master Board, helping Sun Lakes continue to be a satisfying place to live, both for us here now and future residents.
My name is Howard Katz. I am a candidate for Sun Lakes Master Board. I would appreciate your vote.
John T. Jones
I have been married to my lovely wife Judy for 56 years and we have three daughters, six grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
We have lived here at Sun Lakes CC a little over five years.
If I am elected to the Board, I will assure you that decisions the Board makes are examined by asking “How does this affect the homeowners?”
The purpose of the Association and its Board is to benefit the Owners. We should make this a priority.
The homeowners will always benefit if we examine our Board actions based on the impact to our owners.
Current Concerns
• Security
• Management
• Higher HOA fees
• Restaurant
• Golf Course
I would like to see changes for the better.
I will promise you I will do whatever I can to help make Sun Lakes prosper again.
HOA Experience
I was one of the founding members of The De Anza Cove Homeowners Association in
San Diego and served on the board for 15 years.
Community Involvement
I have served on (GAC) Golf Advisory Committee for the past 2½ years.
Judy and I have served as Co Chair for the
Monster Scramble Golf Tournament during Charity for two years.
We both have an Annual Golf Membership.
We have been active at one time or another in
• The Young at Heart
• The Friendship Club
• Friends of Bocce • Sun Lakes Men’s Golf Club
• Executive Men’s Golf Club
• Pickleball Club • Saturday Morning Golf Group
• Billiards Club
• Sunday Supper Club
Professional Experience
I am a retired Senior Project Engineer.
Education / Engineering
Chaffey College, Alta Loma, Ca.
San Bernardino Valley College, San Bernardino,UCLA, Los Angeles / UCR, Riverside
I believe that I would be an excellent candidate for The Master Board.
I would appreciate your vote.
Thank you,
John T. Jones
Linda Spaulding
I have served on the Master Board since 2017, re-elected in 2019 and held the position of Vice President.
Later in 2019 I resigned from the Board to care for our daughter who was diagnosed with Cancer. Now that she has recovered, I am ready to get back to work on your behalf and take care of business.
As a returning Board member, I am uniquely qualified to serve you on the Master Board.
I am the only person running for the Board with previous experience. I know how Sun Lakes works. I know how to get things done. I am always available to listen, and most important, I do not have a hidden agenda. I will be open to your ideas and concerns. Many current issues need to be addressed: smarter management of resources to build up reserve funds and keep HOA dues from being raised every year; and repairs and preventative maintenance of HOA buildings, equipment and facilities.
Since moving to Sun Lakes 17 years ago, I was District 17 Delegate for 10 years, and also served as the Alternate District Assembly Chairperson for 6 years. I have Co-Chaired the Welcome Home Program, Chairperson for the Charity Fashion Show, and Chairperson for Charity Gala, President for Saturday Morning Golf, Happy Cookers, and Common Area Committee.
Previously, I was a physician’s assistant, church President in Arcadia, Ca. and Longwood, Fl., and President of the South Pasadena Chamber of Commerce. As a Red Cross Volunteer for 10 years in Disaster Relief, I was in New York for the 9-11 disaster and in Florida for two major hurricanes.
To prepare for Board meetings, I try to look at issues from the residents’ viewpoint, since many decisions are being made without your input.
I know I will always do what is right for Sun Lakes and I’m ready for the challenge that this year will bring. I ask for your vote electing me to the Master Board.
As your Board Member, I will Listen to you, I will be your Leader,
I will be Ethical, and I will be Open-Minded.
Lori Hazelton
Hello friends and neighbors. I am Lori Hazelton and would appreciate your vote for the Master Board 2021.
I was born in Ft. Atkinson, Wisconsin. My family moved to Southern California in 1957. I have been married to Phil Hazelton for 35 years. We have five children and eleven grandchildren, all but one of them are close by and join us every Sunday night for dinner. We moved to Sun Lakes eleven years ago and I have been active in community service for nine of those years.
COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT
• Past President of the SLCC Tennis Club
• Delegate for District's 8 and 11 for 8 years combined
• Current Co-Chairman of the District Delegate Assembly
• Active in tennis, card clubs, recreational golf, billiards, bocce and swimming.
• Elder at the Beaumont Presbyterian Church
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE
• Active in Real Estate for 12 years
• President of a Real Estate Property Management Company
• Executive Assistant at Loma Linda University Medical School
• Executive Assistant at the Kaiser Fabricating Plant
• Chairman of various community groups in Grand Terrace, CA
I AM COMMITTED TO:
• Restaurant, Lounge and Sandwedge - Improving the serviceability and overall viability to best meet the needs of homeowners
• Maintain HOA’s at current rates or less
• Focusing on residents
NEEDS and CONCERNS
• Keeping our golf courses private
• Opening our gyms and billiards room a.s.a.p.
• Open communication with the First Service Residential staff and homeowners
I am up to the challenges of complying with the restrictions and mandates regarding the COVID-19 virus, as it pertains to our community. These are unprecedented times and the Master Board is a vital link between the Delegates and homeowners.
My years of experience on the Delegate Assembly have given me ample opportunity to know our community and it’s needs. It will be a priority of mine to not just maintain our amenities, but to improve them as well.
If elected, I will address these issues and would be honored to join the Master Board. I appreciate your vote! I am a believer that there are no problems, only solutions.
VOTE - LORI HAZELTON - MASTER BOARD
