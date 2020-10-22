It has been some kind of year, hasn’t it? I think of it as the lost year. We have all been attempting to cope with the situation, trying to make the best of things, but it hasn’t been easy on anyone. We’re trying to stay healthy, stay safe, follow the rules, but where is the light at the end of the tunnel?
We’ve all purged our homes to death, cleaned like mad men and women, cooked and baked new recipes, sewed masks like crazy, and even traveled in our RV’s more than usual. Many home projects have been completed, improvements made, and online shopping is at an all time high in my house.
When things started to slowly open up, it was so exhilarating to be able to visit locations beyond our homes. Even a trip to the clubhouse for a group get together was beyond exciting. I didn’t realize how happy and satisfying my sewing hobby would become. When my sewing machine recently jammed with thread and became unfixable by me, I took it to the sewing machine shop for repair and cleaning. The turnaround time was about a month. That’s a long time to be without the one item I had become dependent on to keep me busy and content all this time. The woman at the shop showed me the machines waiting for repair, sitting on tables in the next room. There must have been 30 sewing machines in for service. I guess a lot of us have been doing the same thing.
While a friend loaned me her spare machine to use until mine was returned, I was hesitant to use it. It was her grandmother’s, and I was terrified I’d do something to break it. At first, I thought it would not be a big deal to be without my machine for a month. After just a couple days, I realized I was wrong. I really missed my hobby. Then I thought, why don’t I just buy myself another machine, something inexpensive and simple, to have as a backup. So I did. I’m overjoyed at having a substitute to quench my creative thirst. I hope all of you have found a happy place to spend your days while we await some news that is better than what we have been hearing.
Lately I have been thinking a lot about the current state of affairs. When this all started several months ago, I recall thinking there was a possibility this worldwide virus could somehow bring everyone closer together, since we were all fighting against the same enemy. It makes me extremely sad that it seems to have had the opposite effect. We are so divided. The masks vs. the non-masks. The Republicans vs. the Democrats. The protestors vs. everyone. It is insanity. I blame all the negativity going on around the globe on the continued isolation we are required to uphold.
I have discovered I am enjoying the little things in my life more than I used to. There are so few activities we can safely do these days. Consequently, we need to make sure to make the best of those times.
I never particularly liked seeing summer come to an end, but this year I am loving the idea of Fall. In addition, I’m actually looking forward to the Christmas holidays, and plan to decorate my home more than I usually do. I certainly have the time and it’s something fun to do. I even bought another small, lighted tree the other day, so I’ll have two (or maybe even three) Christmas trees this year.
Life has certainly changed our mental wellbeing. We must find joy wherever we can, try to stay focused on happy thoughts and avoid negativity. For me, that means evading the news as much as possible, doing more of what I love, and enjoying each day. This crazy year has affected all of us in different ways. Some of us just want to hunker down and stay safe in our homes. Others find they need to get out and be among friends. Still others find a middle road, and only do what they are comfortable doing. Whatever choice each of us makes is fine. There is no right or wrong. We do not need mask police or social distancing police to add to the already stressful conditions under which we are now living.
Please everyone, just be safe and be smart and take care of yourselves.
We will get through this.
