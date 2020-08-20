Have you completed your 2020 census?
If you live in the United States you are required by law to complete the 2020 census and there’s still time if you haven’t responded.
Mandated by the U.S. Constitution, the United States has counted its population every ten years since 1790.
This once in a decade operation is important because it serves as an accurate count of the total number of residents in the United States including citizens, legal residents, long-term visitors and undocumented immigrants for political representation and helps determine the amount of funding that the state and local communities receive from the federal government for the next decade.
Population information is also critical for an effective emergency response to a disaster such as an earthquake.
The census also uses information to determine the need for schools, hospitals, roads, public works and other vital programs.
The census is easy to complete and you can respond on-line, by phone or by mail. To complete the census on-line go to my2020census.gov. To complete the census by telephone call 844-330-2020 (English for 50 states and Washington D.C.) or 844-468-2020 (Spanish for 50 states and Washington, D.C.)
All responses are confidential and you will not be asked for financial information or your social security number.
In July, census takers began visiting homes that haven’t responded to the 2020 Census.
For questions or more information about the 2020 Census visit 2020census.gov.
