16th annual Women 4 Hope golf tournament raises money for local programs

The 16th Annual Women 4 Hope Golf Tournament was held Monday, Nov. 9 on the Sun Lakes Executive Golf Course.
A more spectacular fall day could not have been asked for, after a wet weekend that coated the local mountains in snow.
Women 4 Hope is a registered, non-profit organization, and the money raised has been contributed to three programs serving the Banning area. They are the Banning High School Girl’s Golf Team, The Lady Eagles Woman’s Golf Team from Mt. San Jacinto College, and The Soroptimist House of Hope.
The first tournament was held May 31, 2005 and as of 2020, the tournament has raised a total of $157,756.
This year, needless to say, was very challenging for the committee. The event usually includes both a live and silent auction at the luncheon banquet that follows the tournament. However, Tournament Chair Michele Walter did a fantastic job of creating a fun and successful event, while also keeping it COVID safe.
Team captains had to pick up goodie bags, the score card and orange golf balls for their team the night before the tournament. Players were to meet at their assigned holes at 9 a.m. rather than congregate at a check table beforehand. The live auction was nixed, but there were 21 donated items for the Silent Auction that raised a good amount of cash for the cause.
The tournament format was an Orange Ball Scramble.
All four players had to use an orange ball, and the number of balls that were returned at the end of the round determined the number of strokes the team could deduct from their score.
Each team could also purchase four mulligans to use wherever they chose.
There were two flights; the Sunflower and the Marigold.
There were a lot of fun surprises sprinkled around the course. A bloody mary and margarita station on hole 6 was staffed by Bob Walter, Steve Schwartz, Jerry Woodard and Mike Weeks. Pro Alex Bidelman hit the drive and the team played their ball from where it landed.
On hole 16, The Ladies Eagles Woman’s Golf Team had four members who would hit a drive for each of the players (for a small donation).
After golf, there was a catered lunch outside the North Clubhouse from Gourmet Your Way.
Each team sat together at one table, and tables were socially distanced.
Masks were mandatory for the day, except while eating or on the course with your own group. To make it fun, there was a mask contest and prizes were awarded for the teams in three categories.
The winners were:
Funniest – Joanne Dixon, Mitzi Taniguchi, Donna Schein and Cristy Glinoga; Most Exotic – Suellen Jackson, Marsha Midgett, Annette Tringham and Bea Mercado; Most Glamorous – Judy Jones, Joanne Vetter, Nan Fowler and Pam D’Arca.
On each table was a list of the items for Silent Auction so that teams could peruse them before making a bid. Tables were called one by one to visit the auction table first, and then the line for lunch. Donors came through with golf themed gifts, spa, coffee, pet, dinner and wine packages, artwork and more. Lee Stone did a great job of emceeing the day and keeping things moving in an orderly manner.
A lot of people put in a lot of work for this event and deserve recognition. Overall it was a great success.
Women 4 Hope Officers: Carol Newkirk, President; Diane Spence, Secretary; Karen Daniels, Treasurer.
Board Members: Evon Montague, Kay Rawle, Bea Mercado.
Tournament Committee: Michele Walter, Sally Jo Schwartz, Diane Spence, Kathy Weeks, Marilyn Woodard.
Volunteers and Contributors: Lee and Michael Stone, Sandy Richman, Nancy Guthrie, Gaylord Spence, Bob Walter, Ladies Eagles Golf Team, Sun Lakes Golf Pros
Silent Auction Donors: Mary Backer, Alex Bidelman, Chung Realty, Farmer Boys, Four Paws Inn, Brian Garlington, Pat Glocheski, Michael Herrera, Suellen Jackson, Carol’s Kitchen, Morongo Resort & Casino, Kay Rawle, Sally Jo Schwartz, Michele Walter, Kathy Weeks, Marilyn Woodard, Young At Heart Club, Eileen Zulkowski , the Seven Lakes, Soboba Springs and Tukwet Canyon Golf Clubs and Sunrise Country Club.
Hole Sponsors: Sun Lakes Men’s Executive Golf Club, District 17, Sun Lakes Men’s Golf Club, Saturday Morning Golf Club, Sun Lakes Tennis Club, Sun Lakes Playhouse, Bank of Hemet, Beaumont Dental Center, Sun Lakes Women’s Golf Club, District 16, Chung Realty, Morongo Resort and Casino, Kay and John Rawle, Nancy Boyle, Kay and Peter Dunne, Mejia, Smith, Ellis, Bess, Joyce Ahrens, Bea Mercado and Nan Fowler, Ron and Lorraine Davis, Carol Feng, Maureen Condon, Evon and Richard Montague, Carol Newkirk and Beverly Rashidd.
Tournament Winners:
Sunflower Teams – First Place went to Bea Mercado, Suellen Jackson, Annette Tringham and Marsha Midgett. Second Place – Michele Walter, Sally Jo Schwartz, Kathy Weeks and Marilyn Woodard. Third Place – Mary Wilkie, Sandy Moyer, Joanne Williams and Miyako Fletcher. Fourth Place – Pat Costantino, Jean Bowman, Beverly Simmons and Patsy Green.
Marigold Teams – First Place went to Judy Turner, Joy Chung, Kay Dunne and Rosemary Rawson. Second Place – Judy Jones, Joanne Vetter, Nan Fowler and Pam D’Arca. Third Place – Joyce Close, Priscilla Boudoin, Judy Dowd and Gail Crandall. Fourth Place – Raejean Putnam Vall, Vicki Tennis, Joyce Ahrens and Joann Slivkoff.
Congratulations to Miyako Fletcher and Michele Walter who both got a hole in one on lucky hole number 13!
