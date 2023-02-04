The shakes were astoundingly amazing, being that they are in Southern California.
There was more than meets the eye, and we’re not talking about earthquakes.
These were the firm grips and the confident eye contact that made nearly 20 fifth-graders at Starlight Elementary School in Beaumont stand out — while seated, mostly — at least, during a final round of the school’s second annual Amazing Shake event, as students faced a rounded panel of professional interviewers that amounted to the “Circle of Doom.”
It started Jan. 26 with participating students passing through “The Gauntlet” of 30 stations with business professionals proposing various scenarios during which students were scored based on impressions they made in regards to composure under pressure, while demonstrating their natural abilities to perform a firm handshake, maintain eye contact, exude confidence and exercise common sense and charisma.
The top 35 students who survived the Gauntlet activity moved on to the Circle of Doom a day later in the school’s multipurpose room.
There, students were confronted with questions such as “What is something that makes your family special,” or “Would you rather hire someone who has a strong work ethic, but is not kind to customers, or someone who has great customer service, but needs a lot of supervision?”
They were asked, “What is the hardest thing about being a kid,” and “Is it better to be right or kind: why?”
Students then had one minute to introduce themselves, listen to the question posed to them, and respond professionally while maintaining their smiling composure and keen interest in the interviewer.
A gong would go off, and students would have to politely find a way to break from their conversation, collect their score sheet, and move on to their next professional interviewer.
Later that day, five would go on to the Amazing Shake’s final round, though only three could continue on: this year, first place winner Toni Oluwabusyi, second place runner-up Richa Lamsal and third place finisher Bella Smith discovered that they will represent Beaumont at the National Amazing Shake Competition March 17-19 through the Ron Clark Academy in Georgia, which will likely be livestreamed via the academy’s Facebook page.
The program was primarily coordinated by fifth-grade teachers Jennifer Pippenger and Andrea Jiminez.
“Confidence is key” to the secret of success for those who made it to the Circle of Doom, according to Richa, who aspires to become a biologist someday, and study at Stanford. “This really pushed us” to demonstrate their professionalism.
Stanford, the fifth-grader points out, “is a really hard school, but with these interviews and the attitude that ‘I can do it’” will help.
For Richa, she naturally wound down her discussions as the gong struck to conclude the minute-long interviews.
“I never really ended the conversations. I loved those conversations,” she said.
Jamie Tooley, another finalist in the Circle of Doom, who plans to carry on his family business Echotech, a firm that detects gas leaks (after attending Stanford), said, “This event changed my entire life,” as it taught him to “have confidence and believe you can do it, but not too much confidence. If you tell yourself you can’t do it, you can’t do it.”
He pointed to some of the adults and surmised, “Some of these people may be our bosses someday.”
Circle of Doom contender Kanye Fuentes agreed with his peers.
“If you don’t have a lot of confidence, you’ll tell yourself you won’t do it,” Kayne said. “This teaches you life’s lesson,” particularly that, for more competitive folks, one has to outdo everyone else — and during an interview with this newspaper where four students were trying to make their points simultaneously, each one was doing their best to politely talk over each other, or interject their thoughts.
Amazing Shake competitor Aryana Rodriguez insisted that the way the students acted out on the floor — poised, presumably excited to meet their interviewers, maintaining the constant eye contact — was not a charade — it’s all part of the natural demeanor of champions.
“For me, it’s a lot of eye contact and smiling,” Aryana said. “You have to be charismatic. You have to have that charisma in you” innately, she suggested. And, because of this competition, she and others now “know how to be professional.”
A few of the interviewers addressed the students as the Circle of Doom disbanded.
“I would love to hire any of you at my shop,” Chris DeLeon, owner of Big Time Design in Beaumont, said. “We definitely have confidence that you could work with any customer.”
Beaumont teacher-on-assignment Jill McLeod offered advice.
“Having strong eye contact and a good handshake is important, but once you’ve answered the question, take the opportunity to start a conversation instead of waiting for the gong” and finishing out the final seconds with awkward silence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.