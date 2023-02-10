Yucaipa High water polo star Christine Carpenter enters the room and says in response to a greeting, “I’m good, how are you?”
The first thing you notice about Carpenter besides her brown hair parted down the middle and her ready smile is that everything is big. And complete.
She is 6-foot-1. And she speaks in complete sentences, even giving examples to support her statements. Her in-pool statistics are gaudy, and her letterman jacket is full of patches displaying her excellence. She’s artistic too, but more on that later.
Asked when she started playing, Carpenter said it was as a pre-teen. But originally the obsession was soccer.
“When I was a little girl if you asked me what I wanted to do it was to be a professional soccer player,” Carpenter said. “But then I started investing more time in water polo and I said ‘Hey, this is something I really enjoy, and I like the people.’ And I fell in love with the sport and the goalie position.”
Ah, goalkeeper. She’s a gem, setting the section record for saves in a season as a freshman with 487. She had eight shutouts. Two years later, she re-set the record with 518 saves in leading Yucaipa to its first section title. Along the way, she had 25 saves in an overtime victory against King of Riverside.
Carpenter added 16 saves in the Thunderbirds’ 5-3 CIF-Southern Section Division 2 championship win against Edison.
“Winning the CIF title was a big goal of mine and a dream I’ve had for a while,” Carpenter said, smiling at the memory.
She remembers teammate Shea Tully scoring from nine meters and Isabelle Linderos tallying three times. But mostly she recalls the celebration that saw the whole team wind up in the drink, including coach Ty Hudson and athletic director Matt Carpenter, who is Christine’s dad.
“[Hudson] dove in headfirst. We have a picture of him going in,” the T-Bird standout said. “I don’t even think he took his shoes off. And my dad was on the bench, so we got to celebrate in the pool together.”
Just then Matt Carpenter enters the athletic office and says, “Is she talking, or do you have to force it out of her?”
“I’m coaxing it out of her,” was the reply.
In truth, the Stanford-bound goalkeeper is well-spoken. And well-rounded.
She was the section D2 most valuable player last season, has picked up a few area player of the year awards, and was a member of the U.S. Youth National team last year. It nabbed a gold medal at the world championships in Belgrade, Serbia.
That athletic excellence combined with a 4.3 grade point average in school led her to sign with Stanford In November.
“It’s been my dream school since I was 12,” Carpenter said. “I love the whole history of the school and the academics. It’s such a small undergrad population so you can have close relationships with your professors, and I just love the team.”
Elaborated Carpenter to Stanford’s online publication, “I wanted to be in a place where I was challenged by the best and challenged academically and athletically. I am looking forward to meeting extraordinary people and taking unique classes.”
Unique. That also sums up Carpenter who has a decidedly artistic side. She loves to draw and paint her face.
“She likes doing face makeup,” Carpenter’s mom, Amy, said. “She’ll draw crazy faces that are like half dragon or Spider Man and half normal.”
The T-Bird star is also goofy, her father said, and often mixes up her words. For example, she thought a popular coffee jingle is, “The best part of waking up, is folders is your cup.” Perhaps if you work at Office Depot, but otherwise it’s “Folgers.”
She also lectured her brother to have more “humidity” instead of “humility.” Ugh.
But overall, Christine Carpenter is amazing, with more highlights to come and a whole world to explore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.