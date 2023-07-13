Yucaipa’s Noah Spelman was named the most valuable player of the All-Citrus Belt League boys’ volleyball team.
Yucaipa put three players on the first team including Spelman. The others were Reagan Sager and James Lopez.
Redlands placed two players on the first team — Ayden Arient and Nathan Alegre.
Beaumont landed three players on the first team — Riley Conley, Damon Potter and Renz Rayzel Regaton.
Making the first squad from Cajon of San Bernardino was Owen Morris.
Rounding out the first team were Tait Whittemore of Redlands East Valley and Alic Nguyen of Citrus Valley.
The second team is:
Yucaipa: Jacob Sirb, Dylan Preciado, Drake Liu; Redlands: Collin Namsang, Ethan Namsang; Beaumont: Rueben Hutubessy, Malik Mitchell, Gabriel Matthew Gonzalez; Cajon: Assad Chapman; REV: Alberto Gonzalez Jr; Citrus Valley: Logan Landers.
